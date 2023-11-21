Highlights Joel Piroe idolised Ruud van Nistelrooy and learned valuable lessons from the former Netherlands international during their time together at PSV.

Van Nistelrooy had an impressive career, scoring 150 goals in 219 games for Manchester United, and has now transitioned into coaching.

Piroe will also look up to key figures at his current team Leeds United.

Leeds United forward Joel Piroe has picked out Ruud van Nistelrooy as one of his idols, speaking on The Official Leeds United Podcast.

The Whites' star worked with van Nistelrooy during their time together at PSV, with the former likely to have picked up some great tips from the former Netherlands international during their time together.

The 47-year-old enjoyed a very good professional career, thriving in the Netherlands during the early stages of his playing days and taking his game to another level at PSV.

He did enough there to earn himself a switch to Manchester United, spending five wonderful years under Sir Alex Ferguson and registering 150 goals in 219 competitive games for the Red Devils.

That's an astonishing record - and he also managed to do well at the likes of Real Madrid and Hamburg before deciding to return from the game after a slightly less successful spell at Malaga.

The former forward has been able to translate his skills into coaching and worked alongside Piroe when the 47-year-old was a youth coach there.

Van Nistelrooy has since gone on to manage the first team, although he left the club during the very late stages of last season despite managing to guide them to a couple of trophy wins and a second-place finish in the league, which gave them the opportunity to qualify for the Champions League.

Like van Nistelrooy, Piroe spent the early stages of his career in his home nation, before joining Swansea City during the summer of 2021.

And he met plenty of useful mentors earlier on in his playing days.

Asked about his icons and mentors from his time back in the Netherlands, he said: "At Feyenoord, I had Roy Makaay, we had loads of training sessions together, and then of course at PSV, I had Ruud van Nistelrooy and Luc Nilis.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

"Nilis' technique, we learnt a lot from him, nowadays, often everyone just thinks about speed, power, they just want to shoot as hard as possible, but he would say "no, shoot with 30% less power but be more precise, and you'll get the job done.

"It's funny, when I think about Roy Makaay, I used to love trying to dink a goalkeeper or do something silly, and he was the one, even if you scored, he would scream at you, almost want to kill you and say "No! Just finish it!", that's just the type of guy he was, just keep it simple."

What role models does Joel Piroe now have at Leeds United?

Considering the amount of movement there was at other Championship clubs during the summer window, Leeds didn't make too many signings and that probably allowed the Whites to do more in their quest to get Piroe settled in.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

In terms of figures he can look up to, Daniel Farke is one man he will admire for his previous promotion-winning experience.

He will also be looking up to some of Leeds' players, including Patrick Bamford who previously represented England at a youth international level.

Some of the squad were with the club during their promotion-winning season under Marcelo Bielsa.

And Piroe will be admirers of them considering that's the goal he will want to achieve at Elland Road.