This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace are set to make a move for Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto this summer if Wilfried Zaha leaves Selhurst Park.

That is according to a recent report from The Mirror, who report that the Eagles are eyeing the Italian as a potential Zaha replacement.

Zaha's current deal at Palace is due to expire at the end of the month, and he is bound to be an in-demand free agent should he become available.

Would Gnonto be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

With the Gnonto links in mind, then, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on a potential move to Selhurst Park for the Italian this summer.

Adam Elliott

It's difficult to think of a player who is more ready made to replace Zaha. Gnonto is a similar player in terms of his profile, when compared to a young Zaha.

The Italian is obviously much shorter, but his explosiveness, close control, willingness to attack his full-back, and ball striking are all reminiscent of the 30-year-old.

The 19-year-old and Michael Olise on the other would have Palace well set up for many years to come, or give them two players who could turn them a major profit before long as well.

It would be a sensible pick up, should Palace get the Italian international for a reasonable price.

Brett Worthington

The 19-year-old is definitely an exciting prospect.

In what was an underwhelming campaign for Leeds, Gnonto was one of only a few that stood out in the Premier League.

He is a player who, when the ball is at his feet, frightens the opposition defenders and excites the fans.

So, when you consider the profiles of the players Crystal Palace would like to sign and the player he could be replacing, Wilfred Zaha, then this makes perfect sense.

Gnonto is not the finished article, but with a little patience and nurturing from the Palace coaches, they could have a seriously talented player on their hands if they were to sign the winger.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I'm always wary when a player is being termed as a replacement for another player, particularly when it's someone like Zaha.

The Ivory Coast international has been the main man at Palace for over a decade now, the talisman of their team and has played a huge role in them maintaining their Premier League status for so long.

To pin those expectations on a 19-year-old is far too much, and arguably, Palace should be looking to decrease their dependence on one man, and make it more of a team effort if Zaha does leave.

That said, viewing the signing in isolation, it would obviously be an exciting one.

Gnonto has fantastic potential, and would be joining some young, exciting attacking options already at Selhurst Park in the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

If they were to sign him, Gnonto may not be able to come in and have as big an impact as Zaha from the off, but the potential is certainly there for him to be a player that can score goals and win matches going forwards.