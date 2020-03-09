Leeds United star explains why he’s not worried about West Brom or Fulham in promotion race

Jack Harrison has insisted that that Leeds United must continue to focus on themselves as the promotion race hots up.

The Whites recorded their latest victory against Huddersfield Town at the weekend – a result which has seen them move top of the Championship.

Tnere’s still plenty of games to play between now and the end of the season, but the Man City loanee insists that their only focus is picking up points and not what West Brom or Fulham are doing.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Harrison said: “At this point in the season we just have to continue looking at us.

“We’re focused on winning games and getting as many points as we can. “If we get too caught up with everything that’s going on around in the league then it adds unnecessary pressure.” Harrison added: “We don’t need that. “We just need to stay focused on ourselves and keep our heads down and keep taking it game by game.”

“It was a good performance from the lads.

“We knew how important it was to continue this run, especially coming towards the end of the season.

“It’s always nice to get that second goal and at the time we did.

“Then you have to try and manage the game from there. I think we’ve improved a lot on that this season.” How many of Leeds United’s number 10s can you remember? 1 of 12 First of all, can you name the current No.10 at Elland Road? Pablo Hernandez Tyler Roberts Jack Harrison Gjanni Alioski The verdict There’s certainly a positive feeling around Elland Road this season. Despite their recent slump in form, Leeds United are still in an excellent position to end their 16-year exile from the Premier League after getting back to winning ways. The hope will surely be that the Whites can kick on to get themselves on a steady run of form between now and the end of the season. If they can then surely you wouldn’t bet against them going up.