Highlights Illan Meslier has become a potential transfer target for Real Madrid due to Thibaut Courtois' long-term injury.

Meslier has been with Leeds United since 2019 and is valued at £25m.

Meslier's future at Leeds may be uncertain, especially with the signing of Karl Darlow, and if Real Madrid shows firm interest in him, the competition between the two goalkeepers may become irrelevant.

Illan Meslier has emerged as a surprising potential transfer target at Real Madrid.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Leeds United goalkeeper is now on the radar of the European giants following a long-term injury sustained by Thibaut Courtois on the eve of the new La Liga season.

It is believed that Carlo Ancelotti has emphatically ruled out the potential arrival of David de Gea to the Bernabeu, with Meslier now being considered as a possible alternative.

The young shot-stopper has been with Leeds since initially joining on loan from Lorient in 2019, before becoming a permanent member of the squad in 2020 after Premier League promotion was secured at Elland Road.

The Frenchman was the first-choice goalkeeper under Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch, and Javi Gracia during the club’s three-year stint in the top flight, but was dropped by Sam Allardyce in the closing weeks of their relegation campaign last season.

What is the latest surrounding Illan Meslier’s future at Leeds United?

Meslier’s position as the starting goalkeeper under Daniel Farke could also be under threat following the signing of Karl Darlow.

The 32-year-old joined from Newcastle United earlier in the window and could compete for the place in the German’s starting lineup.

However, Farke confirmed that Meslier is considered his number one choice to start the new term.

But with his future now up in the air, the competition between the two players could be moot if Real Madrid show firm interest in his services.

A report from the Daily Star (17/08) claimed that the Whites value the Frenchman, who is under contract at Elland Road until 2026, at £25 million.

The injury to Courtois has moved Los Blancos into action, with a new keeper needed due to the extent of the Belgian’s injury.

The 31-year-old is set to be absent for a number of months following an innocuous moment in training that has seen him hurt his anterior cruciate ligament.

Madrid has been linked with a number of potential replacements, including Sevilla shot-stopper Yassine Bounou.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Leeds could yet be involved in a lot of late transfer activity, with only a few weeks remaining before the 1 September deadline.

The likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville have been linked with moves away from the Whites.

Meanwhile, Farke has added Joe Rodon to the first team squad on a temporary basis following a loan agreement with Tottenham.

There are more deals that could yet emerge in the coming weeks, as Leeds look to build a side capable of fighting for promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Leeds return to league action this weekend with a visit to St. Andrew’s to face Birmingham City.

Would Illan Meslier be a good signing for Real Madrid?

Madrid will need someone to replace Courtois as he could be out for much of the season.

The market for a new goalkeeper isn’t strong this year, so a move for Meslier could be a smart one at the right price.

The 23-year-old is a dependable shot-stopper and has a solid command of his box, and has plenty of top flight experience.

He could also slot into a secondary role upon the return of Courtois without creating much of a fuss.