Highlights Leeds United considering bringing Aaronson and Sinisterra back in January transfer window due to lack of game time.

Aaronson has struggled for consistent minutes and has yet to impress at Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

Sinisterra has played even fewer minutes since joining English top flight, Leeds may bring him back in place of Anthony.

Leeds United are reportedly considering bringing two loan players back to the club in the January transfer window.

According to Teamtalk, Brenden Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra could both return to Elland Road in the winter market.

The transfer window reopens in the new year, which typically allows clubs to recall loan players as agreed in the terms of the temporary deals.

The Whites have been monitoring the progress of both of their players, and may opt to bring them back due to their lack of game time.

Any move to bring Sinisterra back to the club would also see Jaidon Anthony make a return to the Cherries as part of their agreement with the Premier League club.

Aaronson and Sinisterra’s difficult season

Aaronson is currently on loan with Bundesliga side Union Berlin, who have struggled to match the same form as the previous campaign.

The German side finished fourth last year, qualifying for the Champions League in the process, but they currently sit 15th in the table this season.

Aaronson has made just nine appearances for the club, including only four starts, and has yet to contribute a goal or an assist.

The 23-year-old has struggled for consistent minutes and has yet to really impress in the Bundesliga, which could lead to his return to Yorkshire in the new year.

Meanwhile, Sinisterra has played even fewer minutes since making the switch to the English top flight.

The Colombian has made nine appearances for Andoni Iraola’s side, with just one of those coming as a start.

He has scored and assisted one goal, with the Cherries currently in good form and flying up the table to 14th.

However, Leeds may look to bring him back to Elland Road in place of Anthony, who went the other direction as part of the loan agreement with Bournemouth.

Leeds United league position

Daniel Farke’s side is currently fighting for promotion to the Premier League, as the club looks to go straight back up after suffering relegation last year

The Yorkshire outfit is third in the table, 10 points adrift of second place Ipswich Town.

Defeat at the hands of Sunderland midweek put a dent in their automatic promotion hopes, with both Ipswich and Leicester City proving difficult to keep pace with.

However, the gap to seventh is eight points, so the club is secure in their position inside the top six for the time being.

Next up for Leeds is a clash against an in-form Coventry City side on Saturday at Elland Road.

An important few weeks ahead for Leeds United

It will be a busy next few weeks for Leeds both on and off the pitch, as they look to close the gap to the top two while also determining their January transfer plans.

Bringing Aaronson and Sinisterra back to the club would give Farke plenty of attacking options to choose from.

The pair have struggled away from Leeds, so perhaps bringing them back and using them in their Championship promotion battle might be the best option for all parties.

However, both players may prefer to keep fighting for their place at their respective loan teams so that should also be taken into account.