Leeds United stance over player’s future revealed amid EFL interest

Leeds United are prepared to allow Robbie Gotts to leave Elland Road on loan this season but the Whites will need to bring in other targets before sanctioning a move, with Huddersfield Town interested, according to The Sun.

Huddersfield have been consistently linked with a move for Gotts throughout the transfer window, with Carlos Corberan having worked with the 20-year-old at Leeds and familiar with the type of qualities that he could offer to his new side.

Leeds are carrying a small squad at the moment and although Gotts is unlikely to be involved in the first team this season, having made just one Championship appearance last term from the bench, the Whites still need him as back up in and around the squad until more recruits arrive.

The Terriers have lost both of their opening Championship matches and are in need of adding more reinforcements in order to turn things around. It is thought that they are keen on bringing in Gotts and that Leeds would allow him to leave as soon as they bring in their own transfer targets.

The verdict

This transfer saga has dragged on a while now with both Huddersfield and Leeds seemingly keen to see the 20-year-old join the Terriers on loan. However, what probably should have been a straightforward transfer has been held back due to the Premier League not bringing all of their targets.

Gotts is a talented player, but Huddersfield’s poor start to the campaign might suggest they could do with more ready-made options who could come in and make an instant impression. Although, Corberan is very familiar with the 20-year-old and obviously feels he can make a difference to his squad.

The Terriers should arguably for the moment be turning their attentions to adding more goals to their squad, having looked short up front in their opening matches. So it will be interesting to see whether they get the Gotts deal and other moves done over the next few weeks.