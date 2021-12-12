Leeds United stance over Blackburn Rovers’ asking price for key player revealed

Leeds United are interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz, but have been put off by his price tag, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Brereton Diaz has been in outstanding form for Blackburn since the start of this season, scoring 17 goals in 22 league appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side.

That has helped Rovers to fourth in the Championship table, and while the Chile international is unsurprisingly attracting interest ahead of the January window, it seems his current club are determined not to let him go cheaply.

According to this latest update, Rovers are demanding a fee of around £25million for the sale of the 22-year-old, which is said to be putting off bidders such as Leeds.

Brighton and La Liga outfit Sevilla have also been credited with an interest in the versatile attacker.

As things stand, Brereton Diaz’s contract with Blackburn is set to expire at the end of this season, but the club do have the option of extending that by a further 12 months.

That is something the club are expected to do, which is putting them in a position to demand that sort of fee for the attacker.

The Verdict

This looks to be absolutely the right stance for Blackburn to take with regards to Brereton Diaz.

With the club currently fourth in the Championship, they do look to have a chance of promotion this season, and the Chilean’s goals will be key to that.

As a result, Rovers should be ensuring it takes a huge fee to prize him away from Ewood Park anytime soon, then those funds can be reinvested in other areas of their squad.

That may be frustrating for the likes of Leeds, but it is hard to see them wanting to risk spending that much money who is as yet unproven at top-flight level.