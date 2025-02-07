Southampton striker Cameron Archer will remain on Leeds United's radar, after Daniel Farke's side missed out on a January move for him.

This is according to Graeme Bailey, who revealed this update to Leeds United News.

The Whites had taken an interest in Archer during the latter stages of the winter transfer window - and the forward was also believed to be of interest to Sunderland - who made a move for Jayden Danns in the end.

Leeds, meanwhile, didn't make any signing throughout the window, even though a few areas could have benefitted from having extra options.

The striker department is one of those, with the Whites loaning Joe Gelhardt out to Hull City for the remainder of the campaign.

Not only this, but Patrick Bamford has been out of action recently with a hamstring injury, and Mateo Joseph is still fairly inexperienced at this stage.

Joel Piroe may be a very good asset to have up top, with the Dutchman scoring against Coventry City and proving to be a prolific figure again this season.

Joel Piroe's 2024/25 campaign at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 32 Goals 13 Assists 5 (As of January 7th, 2025)

But more quality and depth in this area could have been extremely beneficial.

Graeme Bailey reveals Leeds United stance on Cameron Archer

Archer, who has only been able to make a limited impact for struggling Premier League outfit Southampton, is one player the Whites could have recruited.

And according to Bailey, he's a player who will remain on Farke's radar.

He told Leeds United News: "He’s (Archer) a player of interest, he will remain that.

"They will assess things but they don’t need to make that decision now. Yeah, they like him. See what comes up but I don’t think they will have made that decision yet."

Leeds United need to consider Cameron Archer move

Archer is a cheat code to have at this level - and it would have been ideal for the Whites if they had completed a deal for him during the previous window.

He hasn't been hugely prolific in the English top flight though, and if Leeds go up, they will need to consider whether it's worth signing him or not.

In fairness to Archer, he's only 23 at this stage and it seems inevitable that he will be a real asset at the top level in the future.

With this in mind, if they signed the forward in the summer, he could be a very good investment.

But the Whites should set a limit on what they are willing to spend on the Saints man.