Leeds United intend to give Cody Drameh a chance to prove himself in pre-season this summer.

According to Leeds Live, the full-back is set to be given the opportunity to earn his place in the Leeds first team squad for next season.

Drameh is understood to be open to remaining at Elland Road as long as he is guaranteed he will be given a place in the squad.

The young right-back spent the second half of last season out on loan with Luton Town, becoming a key part of their promotion success.

How did Cody Drameh fare at Luton Town?

The defender made 16 league appearances in the regular campaign before featuring in the club’s play-off success.

Luton earned a place in the Premier League next season with a penalty shootout victory over Coventry City after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes failed to separate the two teams.

Drameh has struggled for game time at Leeds, failing to break into the side under multiple managers.

However, it is expected that he will be given the chance to impress during pre-season with the club now back in the Championship.

What next for Leeds United?

Leeds suffered the drop after three years in the Premier League, with Sam Allardyce unable to steer the team clear of the bottom three.

The former England manager took charge with only a handful of games remaining, but a 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on the final day consigned the Whites to their fate.

Allardyce has since left the club, with the search now underway for a long-term successor for the role.

A number of names have been linked with the managerial vacancy at Elland Road but it remains to be seen who will be in charge for the new season.

The next appointment could yet play a role in determining the future of Drameh, with Luton Town reportedly interested in signing the 21-year-old on a permanent basis.

There is competition though from elsewhere as Burnley are also making their move to try and add Drameh to their squad, according to Football Insider.

Should Leeds United look to hold onto Cody Drameh this summer?

Drameh has proven himself at a Championship level and could be a great asset to have in their bid for promotion next season.

However, if Luton make a concrete offer for the player then he may be swayed by their Premier League status.

It all could yet depend on who is the next Leeds manager, as well as how much Luton are willing to pay to sign the full back.

If Luton do not stump up the right amount of cash, then Leeds should absolutely look to make use of the defender in their squad next season.