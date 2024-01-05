Highlights Aston Villa and Brighton are interested in Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville, but Leeds has no intention of letting him leave in this transfer window.

Summerville has been a key player for Leeds this season, contributing 12 goals and six assists in 24 games across all competitions.

Leeds should prioritize keeping Summerville until at least the summer to maintain their strong attacking lineup and boost their promotion hopes.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is wanted by Premier League duo Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion, as reported by Football Insider.

Leeds had a hectic summer transfer window that saw several key players leave the club as they pursued other options.

Despite the chaos, manager Daniel Farke remained calm and has put together a squad capable of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

This January transfer window is a chance for the club to improve their hopes, with the Leeds boss likely wanting to strengthen his side rather than weaken it.

Therefore, news emerging about interest in Summerville will be a concern for the Championship club, as they will want him to continue to help the club reach the promised land again.

Aston Villa and Brighton eye Crysencio Summerville

Crysencio Summerville has been outstanding for Leeds this season, and that has seemingly caught the attention of sides in the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa and Brighton are the latest sides to hold an interest in the 22-year-old.

The report states that both Premier League clubs have made the Leeds man a long-term target, but they may face a battle to sign the player, as the report also claims that Leeds have “no intention” of letting the attacker leave this month.

It further adds that the Yorkshire side will resist any offers for Summerville in this transfer window, as he’s seen as an important player in their bid to seal promotion to the top flight.

Both Villa and Brighton can offer Summerville European football in the second half of the campaign, while both are going strong in the league.

Crysencio Summerville’s stats for the 2023/24 season

As mentioned, Summerville has been an excellent performer for Leeds so far this season, with the winger contributing 12 goals and six assists in 24 games in all competitions.

The Dutchman was on the scoresheet in the club’s most recent game, as he netted home in the 3-0 win over Birmingham City.

Crysencio Summerville's stats per club (As it stands January 5th, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists Leeds United 64 16 8 Leeds United U21 30 14 12 Feyenoord U17 22 5 3 ADO Den Haag 22 2 3 FC Dordrecht 18 5 1 Feyenoord U19 13 0 2 Feyenoord U21 2 0 1

The 22-year-old has been that good; he is in fact the club’s top goalscorer this season, with the club’s other attacking players at times struggling in front of goal.

Summerville is still under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2026, so Leeds do have time on their hands when it comes to the players' future.

Related Leeds United: Contrasting Willy Gnonto claims emerge as Everton push January transfer Everton showed an interest in signing Wilfried Gnonto last summer but a deal failed to materialise

Leeds United must keep hold of Crysencio Summerville until at least the summer

It is understandable why teams are interested in Crysencio Summerville, as he’s been an outstanding performer in the Championship this season.

So, with his ability and age, it makes him a good target for teams like Aston Villa and Brighton, who will want to freshen up their side.

However, Leeds need to think about what they could achieve this season, and letting Summerville go midway through the campaign would be very silly and could dent their promotion hopes.

The 22-year-old has been crucial in front of goal, so for him to just go would leave a big hole in the club’s attack. Obviously, if Leeds receive an unbelievable offer, they may be forced to sell, but if not, they need to remain strong and keep Summerville until at least the summer.