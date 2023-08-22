Highlights Leeds United are unlikely to let Luis Sinisterra leave on loan before the transfer window closes.

The club has already lost several players on loan and may be limited in their spending ability, so they need to get as much money as possible if they decide to sell Sinisterra.

Sinisterra has attracted interest from other clubs, but it's unclear if they have the funds for a permanent transfer.

Leeds United are unlikely to sanction a loan exit for attacking star Luis Sinisterra before the transfer window closes, according to Football Insider.

The Whites' star is currently training away from the first team along with Wilfried Gnonto and Helder Costa, with all three potentially set to exit Daniel Farke's side in the next week or so.

At this stage, their futures in West Yorkshire look bleak, but they could be required if the club fail to address some key areas before the summer window closes.

Farke's side look light in options up top in the absence of Gnonto and Sinisterra, with the likes of Patrick Bamford and Crysencio Summerville currently out injured which has made matters worse.

Registering just two points from nine in their opening three league games, it's clear they would have benefitted from having Sinisterra available for all three games, but he could now be set for a move away from Elland Road.

The Colombian only joined the Championship side last summer but following their relegation at the end of last term, plenty of players have already departed Elland Road.

Leeds United's loan crisis

In normal circumstances, a club would generate plenty of money if they saw many key players depart during a transfer window.

Leicester City and Southampton have generated a sizeable amount - but Leeds haven't.

They may have sold Rodrigo and Tyler Adams, but others including Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Max Wober and Jack Harrison have only exited temporarily.

This could limit the amount Farke is able to spend before the window closes, with a chunk of their budget already spent on bringing in Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow.

Their new owners may have a decent amount to spend, but Leeds need to comply with the EFL's financial rules following their relegation to the second tier.

Who is interested in Luis Sinisterra?

Considering how talented the 24-year-old is, it comes as no shock that he's attracting interest from elsewhere.

Brentford have made enquiries for him as they look to ensure they have enough firepower in the absence of Ivan Toney, his former side Feyenoord have also shown an interest and Nice have been linked as well.

It remains to be seen whether any of the trio would have the funds to recruit the Colombian permanently though, with a loan deal seemingly not an option.

Are Leeds United taking the right transfer stance on Luis Sinisterra?

They are definitely taking the right stance.

If they are to let the 24-year-old go, they need to get as much money for him as possible because his departure will mean that another attacking signing will need to be made.

Although loaning him out could allow him to be ready for Leeds' 2024/25 campaign, when they could be back in the top flight, they can't afford to lose another player for nothing.

Parachute payments will help their cause - but they need to ensure they have balanced the books enough so they can spend the amount they want to spend in the transfer market.

If Sinsterra stays, he could be a real asset. If he's sold, he will generate a decent transfer fee.