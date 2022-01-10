Leeds United stall on Cardiff City agreement as strong interest emerges in 20-year-old

Cardiff City are waiting to see if Leeds United allow Cody Drameh to leave Elland Road on loan this month.

A report from Fabrizio Romano yesterday outlined how Drameh was set to leave Leeds on loan and head to the Championship to link up with Cardiff.

However, Phil Hay has offered a further update on the situation, revealing how Leeds are waiting to make a decision on whether or not they will give the 20-year-old the green-light to spend the rest of the season out on loan.

Cardiff are keen on Cody Drameh, as @FabrizioRomano reports. Message from Leeds end is that they’re yet to make a decision on whether to loan him out. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 9, 2022

Drameh, who signed for Leeds from Fulham in the summer of 2020, has made a breakthrough into the first-team at Elland Road this season.

He stepped off the bench yesterday against West Ham United in the FA Cup, replacing Junior Firpo in the 69th minute as Leeds fell to a 2-0 defeat.

That was his fifth appearance in all competitions this season, with the youngster padding out a threadbare squad that’s been ravaged by injuries.

Steve Morison is on the lookout for signings this month at Cardiff to bolster the Bluebirds’ squad.

Cardiff currently sit 20th in the Championship table and are hovering just four points above the relegation zone heading into the second-half of the season.

The Verdict

Drameh would be a great capture for Cardiff this month, he’s a right-back with bags of talent and would benefit from a loan in the Championship.

Morison’s squad would certainly look in better shape with the 20-year-old on board.

However, Leeds’ injury situation in the Premier League has heightened Drameh’s need to be in and around the first-team squad, which is another hurdle to overcome.

Leeds may well let him out on loan, but they need to give it careful consideration because they run the risk of leaving themselves massively short in the process.

