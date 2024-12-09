Stade Rennais have taken an interest in Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

This is according to Jeunes Footeux, who believe he is just one of a couple of shot-stoppers currently under consideration as a potential option for the Ligue 1 side ahead of the January transfer window.

He wouldn't be the first player to make the move from the EFL to Rennes in the past year if he did end up securing this move - and he wouldn't even be the first Leeds player to make the switch.

Glen Kamara secured a move to the French club during the summer transfer window, following the Whites' failure to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

They also have Jordan James at their disposal, following his move from Birmingham City.

But it's the goalkeeping department they may now be looking to strengthen - and Meslier could be an option for them.

The Frenchman has been an asset for the West Yorkshire side in recent years - and can count himself unlucky not to have been part of a promotion-winning team at the end of last season.

This term, he made a notable error against Sunderland that hit the headlines, but he still seems to be one of the Whites' most highly-rated players by other clubs, with the stopper also being linked with moves to other clubs in the past.

Illan Meslier's 2024/25 campaign at Leeds United (Source: Sofascore) [League games only] Appearances 19 Average Sofascore rating 6.81 Goals conceded per game 0.7 Goals prevented -0.3 Clean sheets 11

Stade Rennais considering Illan Meslier move

Steve Mandanda is set to remain at Rennes for the remainder of his contract, which expires at the end of this term.

But the French club are lining up replacements for him, with PSV's Walter Benitez and Leeds' Meslier among their targets, according to Jeunes Footeux.

A goalkeeping addition could be particularly important because Naouirou Ahamada looks set to leave the club in the coming weeks, with the player poised to return to his parent club Crystal Palace.

And Meslier could be a much-needed addition, though it remains to be seen whether Rennes can get a deal over the line for him.

Leeds United will be keen to keep their key players beyond the end of the January window

The Whites already have a very decent squad at their disposal.

There are a couple of areas, including the centre-back department, that they may be keen to strengthen before the January window closes.

But their main focus will surely be on retaining the current players they have, especially after seeing quite a few key first-teamers leave Elland Road during the January window.

With this in mind, it would be difficult to see them letting go of Meslier easily.

His current contract doesn't expire until 2026 either, so they could probably wait until next summer to cash in on him if they need to.