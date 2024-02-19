Highlights Leeds United are relaxed about Crysencio Summerville's future.

He is tipped to attract Premier League interest heading into the summer transfer window.

However, Leeds are in a strong negotiating position if bids come in for the Dutchman.

Leeds United are relaxed about Crysencio Summerville's future at this point, according to Ben Jacobs who revealed this to Give Me Sport.

The Whites have a sizeable number of valuable assets in their squad, with some of these players likely to attract interest during the summer transfer window.

Football Insider believes Summerville, Ethan Ampadu, Willy Gnonto and Joe Rodon are all in the category of players that will attract interest from elsewhere heading into the next window, although Rodon is only on loan at Elland Road at this point.

Others may also attract interest, including youngster Archie Gray who has stepped up very well at a senior level and shown when he was promoted to the first team at such a young age.

And Dan James has been a real asset this term, finding his feet in the Championship again and gaining confidence because of this.

Plenty of first-teamers who are also out on loan, including Jack Harrison, may also be the subject of interest with Luis Sinisterra already making his move to AFC Bournemouth a permanent one.

Jacobs on Summerville's Leeds United future: "Very calm about the situation"

The Whites look particularly strong in the wing area at this stage, with Summerville, Gnonto, James and loanee Jaidon Anthony able to play there when all four are fit.

Harrison could also return next season, but it remains to be seen whether he will remain at Elland Road beyond the end of the summer.

Another player who has an uncertain future is Summerville, considering he's doing exceptionally well and is likely to be the subject of interest from top-tier teams across Europe.

But Leeds are relaxed about his future at the moment, according to reporter Jacobs who said: "Everton, Bournemouth and Burnley have looked in the past, but nothing has ever advanced because Summerville had always indicated that he wanted to stay at Leeds during the summer and January.

"Leeds are very calm about the situation because they feel like the player is looking for stability and game time, and they can give him that.

"It's perhaps a bit nervous for Leeds because they know that if they don't go up, there will be an opportunity for interested clubs to revisit the situation. But I don't think Summerville views it that way."

The Dutchman has registered 16 goals and nine assists in 32 competitive appearances this term, standing out as the Whites' player of the season so far.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 campaign (As of February 19th) Appearances Goals Assists Championship 30 15 8 EFL Cup 1 0 0 FA Cup 1 1 1

Leeds United should be relaxed regarding Crysencio Summerville's future

The player still has more than two years left on his contract at this point.

With this in mind, the Whites probably won't be forced to sell him.

But if they do cash in on the Dutchman, they could use that money to bring in a replacement and address other areas.

They also have some other excellent wing options that they can utilise if Summerville departs.

But with the player's professionalism in mind and his contract situation, Leeds hold a decent amount of power at the negotiating table if offers do come in for him during the next window.