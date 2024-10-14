Teen sensation Archie Gray departed Leeds United during the summer for Tottenham Hotspur and the Premier League, despite some expectation that he would continue playing regularly with the West Yorkshire outfit.

However, that doesn't mean he has stopped speaking to some of his former Leeds teammates, with the 18-year-old revealing to the Yorkshire Evening Post that he remains close with many of the players that took Daniel Farke's side to a third place finish and the play-off final.

Gray caught the eye last season in the Championship, in what was his breakout campaign for a club he had come through the academy of. He predominantly played at right-back next to Joe Rodon at right-sided centre-back or in midfield alongside Ethan Ampadu.

He remains close to both, despite since joining Tottenham. He penned a six-year deal with Spurs, after they agreed a fee of around £40 million with the Whites for Gray, with Rodon returning to Leeds in the other direction for around £10 million on a permanent basis, having been a hugely successful loan signing last year.

The Leeds starlet ended up being one of the stories of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, making 52 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, meaning he missed just three of their games all season.

Archie Gray's Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt (14/10/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 52 0 2 Leeds United U-21 26 2 5 Leeds United U-18 11 2 0 England U-21 5 1 1 Tottenham Hotspur 6 0 0

Archie Gray makes Leeds teammate admission

Speaking via the Yorkshire Evening Post, Gray has outlined the three Leeds players who he remains in close contact with since leaving the club in the summer. He also explained that he was able to say farewell to many of them at the training ground before leaving to join Tottenham.

He said: "Yeah, of course, I got to say goodbye to them all. And you know, I still speak to quite a few of them, like Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Mateo [Joseph].

"I played football with them last year, but not just that; I'm really good mates with them off the pitch as well, so keeping [those] connections with them is really important because they've got loads of experience, and it's just really good to have them as good mates."

He was particularly vocal in his praise for Joseph, with the pair coming through various age groups in Leeds' academy together. He added: "Mateo is doing brilliant. He scored a hat-trick [against Kazakhstan U-21s], I think it was last night.

"He's doing well for Leeds. We came through the ranks together since U-18s. And you know, I'm still really close with him, really good friends, and I'm always looking out for him, [and] how he's doing.

"It'd be amazing to play against him and I'd really enjoy it."

Related Bolton Wanderers missed out on deal for Leeds United hero The Trotters were close to signing Liam Cooper, but they were unable to fully seal a deal in the end.

Archie Gray's potential at Tottenham Hotspur

At such a tender age, Gray is already a well-rounded player. His ability to carry the ball and his first touch is already top drawer, and he is a player that is mature beyond his years and capable of imposing himself on a game at either right-back or in his preferred central midfield role.

His versatility should be a huge plus point for Tottenham, as should his potential over the coming seasons in North London. The ability to slot into multiple positions has already been a feature of his game in the first six games of his career with Spurs, having also played as a central defender.

So far, his Spurs career includes two 90-minute appearances against Qarabag FK and Ferencvaros in the UEFA Europa League, in which he played right-back and centre-back, respectively. He has been a substitute in midfield during Premier League outings.

First-team football is paramount for him to realise his enormous potential, especially as he was a player who was almost ever-present with Leeds during their promotion push last season. Three substitute appearances totalling just 31 minutes in the league is not nearly enough for Gray to become the player most expect him to be one day.

However, early signs are promising for both Gray at Spurs and for Leeds this season in the Championship. Many would perhaps have predicted the Whites would struggle after losing Gray, Crysencio Sumerville, and Georginio Rutter but that has not been the case so far.