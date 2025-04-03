It’s no secret Leeds United’s Illan Meslier has had a difficult season in goal this term, and the Whites are reportedly lining up replacements.

The latest name to be added to their list of potential signings to take Meslier’s place is Chelsea gloveman Djordje Petrovic, according to TEAMtalk.

He joins Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as a potential option for the Whites, thought to be contingent on their promotion to the Premier League.

It seems Meslier’s days at Elland Road are numbered.

Leeds United linked with Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic

Petrovic is the latest gloveman to be added to Leeds’ list of potential signings between the sticks.

The 25-year-old signed for the Blues in the summer of 2023 for a base fee of £12.5m, and finished that season as Chelsea’s first-choice, but, on the whole, Robert Sanchez was preferred to him this campaign, with Petrovic sent out on loan to sister club Strasbourg at the beginning of the season.

Sanchez has been fighting it out with Filip Jorgensen this term, and Chelsea have another incoming in the position in the form of Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders.

Given his age and the considerable competition at Stamford Bridge, it seems time for Petrovic to move on and find a permanent home, and a vacancy could soon be up for grabs at Leeds.

Related Joe Gelhardt urged to seal permanent Leeds United exit as "difficult time" admission is made Kyle Joseph has revealed Joe Gelhardt has been unhappy at Leeds United since Daniel Farke took the Elland Road hotseat.

Meslier will do well to be Leeds’ goalkeeper if they make it to the Premier League

It’s been a rough campaign for Meslier, despite the Whites still fighting it out at the top of the table for the title.

The strong performance of the rest of Daniel Farke’s team means Leeds are well within touching distance of promotion back to the Premier League – a league Meslier has already performed in for the club on multiple occasions in previous seasons.

But the Frenchman looks to have dropped off considerably from his early career promise, and it seems unlikely he’ll be first choice at Elland Road if they do earn a spot in the top tier.

It doesn’t seem Meslier is on for ending the season strongly, either, having dropped the ball for one of Swansea City’s goals in their recent 2-2 draw, and with many feeling he could have done better with the second.