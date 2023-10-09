Highlights Borussia Monchengladbach's Sporting Director praises Max Wober as a leader and warrior, but has given little away about a permanent move.

The centre back joined Monchengladbach on loan in the summer after Leeds' relegation from the Premier League.

There are still four years remaining on Wober's contract at Elland Road, securing his future with Leeds until 2027.

On-loan Leeds United centre back Max Wober is just the sort of leader that Borussia Monchengladbach need.

That's according to the Bundesliga club's Sporting Director Nils Schmadtke, who has however, given little away when it comes to the possibility of a permanent move for the 25-year-old.

How did things go for Wober at Leeds?

Wober only joined Leeds back in January this year, signing from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg for a fee reported to be in the region of £11million.

The defender made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Whites during the second half of last season, and did produce some impressive performances in defence.

However, he was unable to prevent Leeds from suffering relegation from the Premier League back to the Championship, after three years in the top-flight of English football.

Following that drop down a division, a long list of players would leave Leeds over the course of this summer's transfer window, one of which was Wober himself.

The defender's own particular move saw him head to Germany, to link up with Monchengladbach on a season-long loan, where he has since become a regular feature in his new side's starting lineup.

Now it seems that despite the fact that Monchengladbach have endured a difficult start to the season, winning just one of seven league games so far to sit 12th in the German top-flight, Wober has impressed for his new club.

What has Schmadtke said about Wober?

Speaking about what he has made of Wober's performances for Gladbach so far, the Schmadtke told German outlet BILD: “A warrior. That’s why we signed him. Max is a guy who radiates something. Max enjoys defending and fighting duels. That’s exactly what we need. He is a leader, a leader".

Despite that, it seems the Gladbach director is not getting too far ahead of himself when it comes to the centre back's longer term future.

When asked about the possibility of making Wober's loan permanent, Schmadtke said: “Everything in its own time”

As things stand, there are still just under four years remaining on Wober's contract with Leeds, securing his future at Elland Road until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Consequently, the Yorkshire club are still in a strong position when it comes to the issue of the defender's future beyond the current campaign.

How have Leeds started this season?

Despite losing Wober and several other players this summer, Leeds have still made a strong start to the Championship season.

Following their 2-1 win at home to Bristol City on Saturday, Daniel Farke's side now sit fifth in the second-tier standings, with 19 points from 11 league games so far this season.

The Whites are set to return to action after the October international break on Saturday 21st October, when they travel to Carrow Road to face Farke's former club, Norwich City.

Could Wober leave Leeds permanently in the summer?

You feel Wober's long term future at Elland Road could be determined by Leeds' push for promotion this season.

If they do go up, then the centre back may well be willing to stay at the club next summer, to get another chance to show what he can do in the top-flight of English football.

However, if they remain in the Championship, the fact he moved on this summer, suggests that Wober would be looking for another move in a few month's time.

As a result, you imagine Wober will be paying closer attention to how Leeds are doing over the course of this season, even while he is focusing on his performances for Monchengladbach.