West Bromwich Albion's Tony Mowbray has questioned Leeds United's survival chances in the Premier League should they secure promotion this season.

The two Championship sides battled it out on Saturday lunchtime, with the Baggies earning a crucial point at Elland Road after Darnell Furlong’s equaliser cancelled out Junior Firpo’s opener.

This leaves the Whites three points clear at the top and eight ahead of third-placed Burnley, who have a game in hand on Daniel Farke's side and will look to make the most of it tomorrow against Cardiff City.

Championship top four league table* P. Team GP GD Pts 1. Leeds United 35 +50 76 2. Sheffield United 35 +23 73 3. Burnley 34 +34 68 4. Sunderland 35 +20 65 *Figures correct as of 03/03/2025

Nonetheless, the Whites remain well-positioned and will be confident of securing a return to the top tier, especially with a more favourable run-in over the final 11 games.

Tony Mowbray questions Leeds' Premier League credentials

Speaking to Birmingham Live after the game, Mowbray admitted he has been impressed by the Whites but questioned whether they have the strength to make the step-up to the Premier League.

"(Leeds) are very, very good. I’m sure in my mind they are going up.

"I think for this football club it’s about what they do in the summer. I had a chat with Daniel, how much are they going to spend? How are they going to survive?

"Southampton and Leicester were amazing teams last year in this league and they can’t win a game. So is that going to be Leeds next year?”

"There’s always this thing at the back of your mind – ‘what are we going to do in the summer?’ Are Leeds going to spend £200 million just to give themselves half a chance?

"Or are they going to go with this team and probably get relegated by February? I don’t know the answers."

Leeds will need wholesale changes to their squad

Nobody can question Farke's team in the Championship, but how many of these players will truly be able to make the step-up to the Premier League?

The likes of Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Illan Meslier, Daniel James and Brenden Aaronson have never convinced on their first stints in the top tier. While Farke will have to rely on many of these players, his squad will need strengthening, with key areas surely being identified ahead of the summer.

Junior Firpo's potential move to Real Betis will leave them needing reinforcements at left-back, while Ao Tanaka will require additional support in midfield if Leeds are to successfully make the transition.

Of course, questions will be asked over whether Joel Piroe can provide the goals Leeds need going forward. This season has highlighted the struggles promoted sides face in the final third, with all three of this season’s newcomers ranking among the lowest for goals scored per game.

These tales of struggle are all too familiar to Farke, who endured a difficult time in the Premier League with Norwich City in the past. For that reason, he will be determined to get it right this time and will undoubtedly know that securing the backing of 49ers Enterprises this summer will be crucial to making a successful transition to the top tier.