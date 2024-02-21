Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has attracted the attention of a former Champions League club as they look into a move for the Italian international in the summer.

Gnonto has rekindled the form that made him so popular in Leeds' last season in the Premier League. He was the subject of interest from Premier League clubs last summer, and he pushed hard for a move away from Elland Road. The club were expecting to have to fend off bids for him in the January transfer window too.

talkSPORT's Alex Crook told GiveMeSport that this was the mentality of the club, heading into the winter window, but they didn't receive much interest throughout the month. He's now getting closer to signing a new deal, as per The Athletic.

He's always had the ability, but the desire to succeed has seemingly returned over the last month or so. His impressive stints in both the Premier League and Championship have caught the attention of one of Spain's most successful sides.

Sevilla looking at summer move for Wilfried Gnonto

The 20-year-old is a player that the former Europa League winners are very keen on, according to TEAMtalk. Spanish outlet Vamos Mi Sevilla have also said that Sevilla's sporting director, Victor Orta, who used to be the director of football at Leeds, is: "obsessed," with signing Gnonto.

The deal will have its complexities. The Italian is reportedly valued at €16 million (£13.7 million), which is a price that the Spanish side would struggle to pay. The club's climbing debts reached €90 million (£77 million) in the summer, and every player in the squad was considered to be transferable.

A permanent transfer is also only considered to be possible if the Yorkshire-based side don't make it back to the Premier League. If they do get back there, then Sevilla would have to try and pursue a loan move for Gnonto.

Leeds are in a strong position to bat off Gnonto offers

Two main factors contribute to this solidity for the Whites. Their league position is a fantastic one, and, if the Italian international's main goal is to play in the Premier League, then his best chance to do so looks likely to be with Leeds. The club are second in the league, and are ahead of third-placed Ipswich Town due to their goal difference being better than that of the Tractor Boys.

The 20-year-old's contract situation is also a big plus. Even if they don't come to an agreement on the extension that The Athletic have reported is close to being done, he is still set to stay with Leeds until the summer of 2027. That's one of the main reasons why he wasn't able to leave in the summer, despite him handing in a transfer request.

The Whites hold all the cards in this scenario. They are Geppetto, and there will be no way for him to force a move to Sevilla in the summer because they have ultimate control over who he plays for.