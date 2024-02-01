Highlights Leeds United are keen to sign Southampton defender Mason Holgate before the January transfer window closes.

Sheffield United's chances of getting Holgate on loan are slim due to being a direct relegation rival.

Everton manager Sean Dyche is looking to offload Holgate as he does not feature in his long-term plans.

Leeds United are hoping to sneak in and get Southampton defender Mason Holgate before the end of the January transfer window, as per TEAMtalk.

The outlet has reported that Stuttgart are leading the way in the race to sign the Everton defender, who has been on loan with the Saints since the start of the season, but that both Leeds and Sheffield United are keen. The Blades are unlikely to get the 27-year-old on loan as the Toffees wouldn't want to help a direct relegation rival, as per TEAMtalk.

The defender has struggled to hold down a starting position in Russell Martin's team since making the switch to the South Coast. He has played in just five of the Saints' 28 Championship matches, four of which were starts.

TEAMtalk added that Everton manager Sean Dyche is happy to offload Holgate as he is not part of his long-term plans.

More to follow...