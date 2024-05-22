The most important game of the Championship season takes place on Sunday.

It's play-off final day - and both Leeds United and Southampton will be desperate to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

With Leicester City recovering from their late-season wobble and Ipswich Town proving to be magnificent for much of the 2023/24 campaign, the Whites and the Saints were consigned to the play-offs.

However, both teams have overcome their first play-off final hurdle.

A thumping second-leg victory for Leeds at Elland Road against Norwich City allowed them to book their place at Wembley - and the Saints managed to overcome West Bromwich Albion to join the Whites.

2024 Championship play-off semi-finals First leg Second leg Aggregate score Norwich City 0-0 Leeds United Leeds United 4-0 Norwich City Leeds United 4-0 Norwich City West Brom 0-0 Southampton Southampton 3-1 West Brom Southampton 3-1 West Brom

It's hard to say who's the favourite to secure the win at Wembley and it would be dangerous to make a prediction, but both sides are likely to be on their A-game during what could be a crucial game for both teams.

Some clubs haven't been able to fully recover following play-off final losses, with Reading and Huddersfield Town examples of this.

For the team that wins though, they can celebrate into the night before they start working ahead of next term.

Will VAR be in operation for the Leeds United v Southampton game?

Key decisions could determine the outcome of Sunday's clash - and the officials will need to ensure they are getting them right.

Huddersfield had two big penalty shouts against Nottingham Forest in the 2022 final, but neither were given, much to the dismay of many football fans.

VAR was in operation during that game - and it will be again on Sunday - having been present in League One and League Two play-off finals last weekend.

Both of this weekend's teams became accustomed to VAR in the past, having competed in the top flight in recent seasons before the 2023/24 campaign.

Has VAR been used in either of the 2024 EFL play-off finals so far?

In the Bolton Wanderers v Oxford United final, it wasn't required, although some would argue that Nathan Baxter was lucky to get away with just a yellow card for a foul he committed in the second half.

A goal at that time would have killed the game off completely, but that moment didn't matter in the end, with Josh Murphy's first-half brace guiding the U's to the second tier.

VAR did play a role in the League Two play-off final though, with Crawley Town goalkeeper Corey Addai conceding a penalty and being given a yellow card for a potential trip on Crewe Alexandra's Chris Long.

But replays showed there was no contact between Addai and Long - and the spot-kick was cancelled.

That proved to be a correct decision - and an excellent use of VAR. And it was a crucial moment, with Crawley 1-0 up at the time. They went on to win the clash 2-0 in the end.

Who are the VAR officials for the Leeds United v Southampton game?

Experienced referee Jarred Gillett will be the man in the VAR room, with Darren Cann named as his assistant.

John Brooks, meanwhile, is the referee, with Simon Bennett and Dan Robathan his assistants and Tony Harrington the fourth official.