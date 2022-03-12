Leeds United & Southampton to rival European clubs for Birmingham City player

Birmingham City face a battle to keep hold of talented youngster George Hall, with Leeds United and Southampton among the clubs chasing the midfielder.

The 17-year-old is the latest highly-rated youngster to come through the ranks at St. Andrew’s and there are high hopes for Hall by many at the club.

As a result, he was tied down to a professional contract back in November, whilst Lee Bowyer gave the teenager a start against QPR earlier this year.

However, there are doubts about his future, as the Daily Mail revealed there is plenty of interest in Hall, with Leeds and Southampton known to be admirers, along with several clubs in the Bundesliga.

The Whites and the Saints have shown that they are willing to give younger players a chance in the top-flight, and many youngsters have moved to Germany in search of first-team football in the past.

The update claims that Hall’s performances for England at youth level have caught the attention, along with his ability to play in different midfield roles.

The verdict

This will be a worry for Blues because the fans want to see the younger players come through the ranks and for the club to build around these talents moving forward.

But, the reality is that the chance to move to a top-flight club, whether that’s in England or Germany, is going to appeal to Hall.

So, even though he is under contract, it could be one to monitor closely and it will be interesting to see how it plays out moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.