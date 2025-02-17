Leeds United have reportedly placed Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters on their summer transfer shortlist.

According to a report by TeamTalk, the Whites are very keen on bringing in defensive reinforcements to the club, with the backline in need of strengthening as Leeds continue to push for a place back in the Premier League.

Looking to regain top spot when they host Sunderland this evening, Leeds appear to be having one eye on next season and are already identifying targets to bolster the squad.

Championship automatic promotion race (17/02/25) Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 33 +24 70 2 Leeds United 32 +47 69 3 Burnley 33 +30 65 4 Sunderland 32 +21 62

Leeds United keen on adding defensive reinforcements

As per TeamTalk, Leeds are already planning for the upcoming summer transfer window, and have identified Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters as a recruit.

Likely to move away from the South Coast on a free transfer with his contract running down this summer, Leeds are set to face competition from Everton and Leicester City, should the Foxes retain their top-flight status.

Meanwhile, the Whites are keen on adding competition in central defence too, with Tottenham Hotspur’s Ben Davies touted for a move to Elland Road.

The Welsh international is apparently admired by the Yorkshire outfit for his versatility to play as a central defender or at left-back, with the latter important given the uncertain future of Junior Firpo.

Davies’ contract at Spurs is due to run down at the end of the season, and he could be set for a move to Elland Road on a free transfer, given he is behind the likes of Kevin Danso, Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven and Radu Dragusin in the pecking order.

Meanwhile, Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi is also a player Leeds continue to have a long-standing interest in, with the Whites failing to agree a January move for the Swiss international.

Leeds are also fans of Elvedi’s versatility, and he is set to be made available in the summer for a figure of £7.5 million.

It is also believed Leeds are considering moving for Leicester City’s Conor Coady, as the 31-year-old struggles for gametime at the King Power Stadium and was linked with a January reunion with Wolves.

Leeds United should tread carefully regarding summer business

While it is good to see Leeds being proactive and preparing for next season, promotion back to the Premier League is far from secured at this stage, with so many games still remaining that could provide twists and turns in the promotion race.

If the Whites were to somehow stumble and be playing second-tier football next season, then these kinds of plans would be a waste of time, as the majority of these players would not be interested in moving to Yorkshire without the assurances of Premier League football.

Because of this, the Leeds hierarchy should continue to let Daniel Farke solely work on achieving the club’s place back among England’s elite, with this kind of talk having the potential to pile unnecessary pressure onto the players to keep this relentless pace up at the top.