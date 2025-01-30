Leeds United are keen to sign Cameron Archer on loan from Southampton in January, but the Saints have rejected an approach from Daniel Farke's side.

Ben Jacobs has outlined the interest from the Whites, while Alex Crook of talkSPORT has stated that a proposal has been rejected by the Premier League's bottom side.

It's not the first time Leeds have been linked with the forward, with Alan Nixon reporting in the summer of 2023 that Sheffield United agreed an £18 million deal with Aston Villa to leave Leeds in the dust after their relegation to the Championship in May of that year.

Leeds instead signed Joel Piroe, but neither he nor Mateo Joseph have been the full package up front for Leeds this season, even despite the Dutchman's 10 goals in the league so far.

Farke's side have yet to secure a signing this month, with the Leeds boss going on record previously to say that the club are holding out for a quiet January window following hectic activity in the summer.

Leeds United make loan bid for Cameron Archer

Speaking ahead of Leeds’ trip to Burnley on Monday evening, Farke discussed his thoughts on what he might want to bring in during the latter stages of the January window. He has three positions in mind, which are No.10, No.9, and a central defensive option — via The Yorkshire Evening Post.

It appears Archer is one such option for Leeds, with Crook outlining their rejected bid. It's unclear as to whether they will return with a second offer, with Jacobs explaining Southampton's stance that they are reluctant to let him depart this winter. Leeds could return again, but Southampton are saying no, at the moment, as outlined by Graham Smyth.

The 23-year-old has fallen out of favour recently unde Ivan Juric, having started just once in the last eight games, including five substitute appearances, and a further two instances of failing to come off the bench [Transfermarkt]. That's despite being the club's top scorer in all competitions this term, with only Tyler Dibling beating Archer's five goal involvements in all competitions, as per FotMob.

That said, Archer's record at second tier level is undeniable, having had previous loan stints with Preston North End and Middlesbrough where he notched 25 goal involvements in 40 games (18 goals, seven assists).

Archer could be the answer in attack for Leeds

Archer's record at Championship level speaks for itself, and in a variety of different team styles at a young age as well. Preston boss Ryan Lowe richly benefitted from his relationship with then-Villa manager Steven Gerrard, with the Liverpool legend sanctioning a loan exit for Archer to Deepdale during the January 2022 window.

He scored freely for them and impressed enough to secure a loan switch to Boro. Despite struggling as a Blade last season, and with Southampton this term, the young forward tore it up at the Riverside, striking up a phenomenal partnership with Chuba Akpom, and getting fans dreaming of potential Premier League football.

Not only did Boro start him regularly, something that allowed him to thrive, but Carrick also managed to squeeze the best out of him. There was a lot of pressure on Archer to perform in Boro's promotion quest, but it was clear that Boro's squad were performing in a good environment and their success rubbed off on Archer.

Those sorts of returns will be what Farke and Leeds are eyeing, and they will be potentially looking at a second bid if they are serious about their interest. That could entail a higher loan fee or even a clause to buy Archer. They need signings this month as one of only three Championship teams yet to make one, and Archer could be a big differential in the race for automatic promotion.