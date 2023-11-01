Highlights Leeds United faces a battle to hold onto key stars Summerville, Gnonto, and Ampadu in the upcoming January transfer window.

Leeds' intentions are to resist any offers for their key players, as they are pushing for promotion back to the Premier League.

Summerville and Gnonto have attracted transfer interest in the past, while Ampadu's recent arrival makes it unlikely for him to be sold in January.

Leeds United face a battle to hold onto a trio of stars in the January transfer window amid Premier League interest.

According to Football Insider, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Ethan Ampadu are all being tracked by top flight clubs ahead of the winter window.

Summerville and Gnonto were the subject of intense transfer speculation last summer, but remained at Elland Road beyond the deadline.

Meanwhile, Ampadu has only just joined the Championship side, arriving from Chelsea in a deal worth a reported £7 million in the summer.

But it could be a long January window for Leeds, with all three set to attract interest at the turn of the year.

What is Leeds United’s January transfer stance?

It has been claimed that Leeds’ intentions are to resist any offers that arrive for key players in the January window.

Daniel Farke’s side are pushing for promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt, so the loss of any key stars could be a real blow to their hopes of a top flight return.

Everton still hold an interest in signing Gnonto, along with two other Premier League clubs, after their attempts in the summer failed to see a deal materialise.

The Toffees reportedly offered up to £25 million to sign the 19-year-old, but Leeds could not be convinced to cash in on the Italian.

Summerville was also the subject of a transfer offer in the summer, but opted to remain at Elland Road instead.

Burnley were linked with a move late in the window, but Leeds turned down any advances.

However, the Clarets could come back in with a more concrete offer in January, which would test their resolve.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, as they chase promotion back to the Premier League.

The Whites were relegated to the second tier last year, ending a three season stint back in the premier division.

The gap to second place Ipswich Town is already nine points, with Kieran McKenna’s side also holding a game in hand on their rivals.

Leeds will have a difficult time clawing back that gap, with leaders Leicester City a further five points clear in top spot.

Meanwhile, seventh place Hull City are just two points behind Leeds, highlighting just how close the battle for a play-off place will be this campaign.

Next up for Farke’s team is a Friday night clash with the Foxes on 3 November.

Should Leeds United avoid selling star players in January?

It would be a real surprise if Leeds sold Ampadu in the January window given he’s just joined the club a few months ago.

But the Whites will have a much more difficult time fending off interest for Gnonto and Summeville.

Summerville’s performances in particular in October will only attract further interest from clubs, as he has played a key role in Leeds’ recent good form.

Gnonto’s future is a little more up in the air, and perhaps the Yorkshire outfit might be more amenable to a potential sale at the right price, as his performances haven’t quite been as expected.