Leeds United social roundup: Phillips, Harrison, Ayling and Cooper all reflect on recent win

It was an eventful day for Leeds United on Sunday as they overcame Birmingham City in stoppage-time to win 5-4 at St. Andrew’s, meaning they ended the decade at the top of the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were looking to get back to winning ways and extend their cushion above third place as they faced a struggling Birmingham City under former Leeds coach Pep Clotet.

It couldn’t have started much better for the visitors as they took a quickfire 2-0 lead when goals from Helder Costa and Jack Harrison put the Whites in a comfortable position. However, Leeds made hard work of it by allowing the Blues two goals to equalise before going goal for goal until the very last minute when Luke Ayling’s cross was diverted into the goal by Wes Harding, seeing Leeds win 5-4.

The win sparked jubilation from the away end along with the players, who shared their feelings on social media. Here, we take a look at some of the most notable player’s posts…

Kalvin Phillips

The midfielder has been arguably the most important part of Marcelo Bielsa’s system ever since his arrival, barely missing any games as the Whites pursue Premier League football.

Recent weeks have seen his influence dwindle, leading to a dip in Leeds’ current form. Teams have looked to stifle his influence on matches which helps Leeds dominate games, but Phillips still managed to help the side to a much-needed victory over Birmingham and he wasn’t afraid to face the fact that it was a nervy affair after the 96th-minute winner.

He took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the manic game:

Jack Harrison

The on-loan Manchester City winger has been another crucial member of the first-team this season, playing every single league game so far under Marcelo Bielsa.

His end-product has improved greatly compared to last term, already surpassing his goals and assists tally for the whole of last campaign with a goal and an assist on Sunday.

Harrison sprang a devastating counter-attack to set up the opening goal for Costa before being teed up by Gjanni Alioski to score his own minutes later, with the help of a hefty deflection.

He was ready and waiting for a second goal in the dying moments, only to be beaten to the ball by Harding who converted the chance for him for Leeds’ late winner.

He issued a focused three-word message to Leeds fans on Instagram following the game:

Luke Ayling

The right-back has been in great form ever since returning from a lengthy injury layoff, helping bring consistency in defence and attack for Leeds.

He was also involved in the goals at St. Andrew’s after he registered two assists and scored a stunning goal of his own to put Leeds 3-2 up in the second half. Receiving a long crossfield ball from Alioski, Ayling’s first touch brought him inside and set up perfectly for him to strike a powerful effort into the far corner, which was his first non-headed goal since joining Leeds in 2016.

His driving run into the box late on culminated in the cross that led to Harding’s own goal and capped off a terrific day for Ayling.

He also posted on Instagram to reflect on a gripping encounter…

Liam Cooper

The centre-back has returned to the side in recent weeks and while it may appear that Leeds’ form has dipped in that time, it is clear how important Cooper is to this defence– being named as club captain by Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds struggled to deal with Birmingham’s crossing on Sunday but it was no fault of Cooper’s who didn’t make any individual errors leading to goals during the game.

His form is key to why Leeds have the joint-best defence in the league at present and going forward, his fitness and discipline will be pivotal to that.

He posted on Instagram to reflect on the collective spirit of the team and fans and shared a message for the traveling supporters: