Mark Viduka was a club icon for Leeds United at Elland Road, becoming a fan favourite after arriving from Celtic for £6 million in the summer of 2000.

Before joining Leeds, Viduka began his career in Australia with Melbourne Knights, where his prolific form earned him the Johnny Warren Medal twice. His performances caught the attention of European clubs, and in 1995, Viduka moved to Croatia Zagreb (now Dinamo Zagreb), where he won two league titles.

He has Croatian heritage, but after just three years, he joined Celtic in 1998, becoming an instant hit with his goalscoring prowess during his 18-month stint with the Scottish giants. Viduka netted 31 goals in 39 appearances for Celtic, winning the Scottish Player of the Year award.

His consistent output in front of goal piqued the interest of Leeds, who secured his services in 2000 and the rest, as they say, is history.

Mark Viduka’s Leeds United career

Viduka signed for the Whites for a reported fee of £6 million, quickly becoming a key figure in the club’s attacking set-up during the glory years in their history, since the Premier League's inception in 1992, after their Division One title win.

His blend of physical strength, technical ability, and clinical finishing made him one of the most feared strikers in the Premier League during his time at Elland Road. One of his most iconic moments came during a 4-3 victory over Liverpool in November 2000, where he scored all four goals in a virtuoso performance, cementing his legendary status among Leeds fans.

Viduka's hold-up play, combined with his first touch and intelligence, allowed him to link well with his teammates and create chances for others. Despite being a powerful forward, Viduka also possessed deft ball control. But he was renowned for his ball-striking and ability to hit it cleanly and powerfully off of either foot, making him an unpredictable threat.

His ability to bring others into play and totally dominate opposition defenders through sheer presence saw him become an integral part of Leeds’ deep run in the 2000/01 UEFA Champions League campaign, where they reached the semi-finals under the management of David O'Leary and Viduka was perhaps the most key player in the side.

Other big moments include a goal at Highbury to help Leeds beat Arsenal in the battle to survive, with Viduka incredibly consistent for most of his spell at the club. Across four seasons with Leeds, Viduka scored 72 goals and claimed a further 16 assists in 166 appearances, making him one of the club’s most prolific modern-day forwards.

His consistency, big-game performances, and ability to deliver in critical moments left an unforgettable mark, earning him a place among the best strikers to have worn the Leeds shirt. Leeds had some great strikers during the Premiership/Premier League era, but it could be argued Viduka was the best among them. Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink, Alan Smith, and Tony Yeboah were among those to have been the most loved.

However, Viduka ranks in the pantheon of great strikers in their history and the best since the turn of the millennium by some distance.

Mark Viduka's Leeds exit and post-Leeds career

Following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League in 2004, Viduka moved to Middlesbrough for £4.5 million. He spent three seasons at Boro, helping them reach the UEFA Cup final in 2006. He was prolific in that time, with 42 goals in 101 games.

After a less successful stint at Newcastle United, Viduka retired in 2009 at the age of 34. Since retiring, he has largely stayed out of the public eye, though he has been involved in youth football development in Australia and now the 49-year-old leads a quieter life away from the spotlight.

However, nothing can take away from his spell at Leeds. In West Yorkshire he is revered, and up there with the likes of Mick Jones, John Charles, Allan Clarke and a small handful of others as the greatest ever strikers to don the white of Leeds.