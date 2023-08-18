Highlights Lewis O'Brien's deal to Sheffield United has fallen through, making him a potential target for Leeds United to capitalize on.

Lewis O’Brien’s deal to Sheffield United has collapsed and Leeds United should be one of the teams looking to capitalise.

Daniel Farke is in desperate need of bringing in some more quality to Elland Road with his tenure consisting of big name stars departing and an ever-growing injury list in just his first few months in the job.

While top scorer from last season Rodrigo has departed permanently, Leeds have compiled a long list of talent going out on loan this season, predominantly to top European leagues in order to recoup fees.

Defenders Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Rasmus Kristensen and Maximilian Wöber have all found temporary homes across the continent while further up the field Marc Roca, Brenden Aaronson and now Jack Harrison have also followed suit.

The futures of star players Wilfried Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams are also in the balance with Farke tasked with trying to plan for the long season ahead.

Coming the other way, four new players have arrived with a clear emphasis on defensive recruitment from their initial business, Karl Darlow adding competition in between the sticks while Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and the returning Sam Bryan provide cover across the backline and holding midfield slots.

Attention now needs to turn to the central midfield spots, where Leeds United need to utilise the loan market to strengthen their options.

What is the latest regarding the Lewis O’Brien situation?

A move to Sheffield United for the season looked to be on the cards for O’Brien until Leeds blocked the move with the Blades bringing in Tom Davies, according to Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror.

The 24-year-old, however, will be allowed to leave on loan with several Championship clubs circling.

It would be a second consecutive loan for the midfielder after being left out of Steve Cooper’s plans for the second-half of the season, joining MLS outfit D.C. United after a move to West Bromwich Albion fell through late on in the January transfer window.

What would Lewis O’Brien bring to Leeds United?

While failing to make his mark in the Premier League, O’Brien is an accomplished Championship midfielder with it no surprise to see numerous teams on the hunt for his services.

Coming through the ranks at Huddersfield Town, he played more than 100 times for the Terriers after impressing on loan at Bradford City initially.

During his time in West Yorkshire, he scored eight goals and assisted 10 times across three seasons as Huddersfield experienced both relegation battles and a play-off final under Carlos Corberán in his final year.

It was under the Spanish head coach where he experienced his best football - more than just his goals and assists, O’Brien was pivotal in the heart of the midfield with his progressive passes and ability to carry the ball up field with the likes of Sorba Thomas, Danny Ward and Danel Sinani forming a formidable attacking line-up.

His ability to bring a sense of composure to Leeds would be one of his biggest assets too, whether playing at the base or in a more advanced role where he thrived for Huddersfield. His ability to both calm the game down and retain possession or pick out the final ball, O’Brien is effective in such role and would be a positive presence within the team.

What competition would O’Brien face?

Who will line up in the Leeds midfield - or in the entire starting eleven for that matter - is up in the air at Elland Road with the team set to look drastically different by the time the window closes compared to last season.

The departure of loanee Weston McKennie frees up a spot in the middle of the park while long-serving midfielder Adam Forshaw has also called time on his career at Elland Road. USMNT international and attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson has also moved on to Germany, leaving a need for more creativity in the number ten role.

Tyler Roberts and Marc Roca have both moved on, the former on a permanent basis to Birmingham City while Ethan Ampadu is the only new recruit at the base of the midfield.

With the future of Tyler Adams up in the air also, O’Brien would fit straight into the fold with limited competition while young star Archie Gray would be offered the opportunity to learn off as well as work alongside such a top talent at this level.

Ultimately, Leeds need quality throughout the team to make an instant return to the top flight a reality while the player himself desires regular game time, something which has not occurred since moving to the City Ground.

While he will not be short of offers, a move to Elland Road would be a smart move for both parties if only just for this season - if all goes to plan, there is no reason a permanent return to Yorkshire would not be a smart decision.