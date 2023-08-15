Leeds United's preparations to launch a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking amid an overhaulling new era this summer have been dominated by the speculation regarding Wilfried Gnonto's future.

The young winger, who was signed from Swiss outfit FC Zurich last summer, emerged as one of the few positives from a largely bleak campaign that concluded in relegation, earning plaudits for his panache and dogged directness while contributing to four goals and assists apiece across all competitions.

Indeed, the statistical baseline only offers a relative insight to simply how effective Gnonto proved when he was on the pitch, with his progressive, front-footed nature in possession often driving Leeds up the pitch with a rare sense of energetic dynamism and, in turn, injecting a new dimension their attacking plays.

As such, supporters were left with optimsitic designs and dreams of the leading impact that Gnonto would go on to play in the second-tier of English football.

Make no mistake about it, the 11-cap Azzuri international possesses all the requisite components to not only thrive, but indeed lead proceedings at this level, and while other players sought pastures new in the immediate aftermath of relegation from the top-flight, he had stayed for pre-season and even featured in the campaign opener at home to Cardiff City, allowing for faint hope that he would stay put beyond the transfer window.

And, he might still do just that.

But, if he does, it is not going to be attributed to a commendable ambition to lead the club back to the summit of English football- instead, Gnonto will only be remaining in West Yorkshire due to the forceful and stubborn nature from Leeds amid interest elsewhere.

What is Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto transfer stance?

From Napoli and Juventus to Everton, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Brighton, Gnonto has not been short of suitors this summer.

Such widespread admiration married with the loss of Leeds' status as a Premier League outfit has turned his head, however, and no secret has been made of the player's forthright wish to leave Elland Road this month.

Despite catching the eye against the Bluebirds and looking every bit a player commited the cause as Leeds eventually fought back in a full-blooded second-half showing to claim a 2-2 draw, Gnonto since ruled himself out of his side's last two fixtures against Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City.

Leeds, however, have maintained the stance that he is not for sale- even though some fuss is being kicked up about precisely that.

A club statement on Friday read: "Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer.

Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town.

Despite training for the last two days, Willy has informed Daniel Farke that he still does not feel able to play this weekend and has not travelled to Birmingham for the game tomorrow.

This is now an internal disciplinary matter and the club will make no further comment, other than to reiterate that Willy Gnonto is not for sale."

Why must Leeds United change their Wilfried Gnonto transfer stance?

Of course, losing Gnonto is not ideal, but at this stage, it does appear as though Leeds are left with little choice and it is now in their best interests to swallow their pride and sanction a sale.

The player himself is clearly no longer commited or dedicated to wearing the Leeds badge, core values that are held at paramount importance above anything else among supporters.

Passion and diligence are firm within the club's ethos and what they have stood for for many, many years, and Gnonto simply does not have either of those towards Leeds anymore.

Instead of honouring his contract in a respectful and mature manner, he has instead opted to down tools and let not only himself down, but also his teammates, many of whom you suspect will not be too keen on the prospect of having Gnonto around next month and beyond, either.

Granted, it is easy to see why he wants a move, and few supporters can and have criticised the bare bones of that, but the way that he has decided to go about it shows a sincere lack of respect to the club who pay his wages and provided him with his first big break within European football, and it is something that will be almost impossible to come back from at this stage.

That was displayed on Saturday afternoon, when Leeds fans responded with a series of X-rated chants from the stands at St Andrews' towards Gnonto, a stark contrast from the adoration he had rightly received upon the turn of the year through his emphatic, rip-roaring performances.

If he does end up staying, there will always be an element of negativity, an elephant in the room perhaps- and that will remain regardless of how he actually fares on the pitch for Leeds.

Keeping him in the Whites ranks also runs the signficant risk of either harming, or worse still, completely destroying the squad morale that took fatal blows last time out and is now in the process of being rebuilt under Farke.

For a team harbouring ambitions to finish right at the top-end of the table, any factors that threaten to damage the mentality within the group simply must be eliminated, and that is why Leeds need to sell him sooner rather than later.