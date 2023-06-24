Leeds United need to make some key decisions this summer regarding their left-sided central defenders.

There are likely to be a number of changes at Elland Road this summer, with plenty of work still to be resolved.

Following the recent conclusion of the Leeds takeover by 49ers Enterprises, the board's attention has now turned to sorting those other matters behind the scenes.

Leeds were without a manager at the start of the week and many players will also be moved on during the transfer window, too.

There are a number of first-team players for the Whites who are not going to be playing Championship football in 2023/24, especially those with a good reputation at international level and a career as a top-flight player.

What has Phil Hay said about Leeds' centre-back options?

Speaking in The Athletic's 'Leeds United squad audit: Who stays and who goes this summer?' piece, Hay outlined what could happen to each of Leeds' left-sided centre-backs during the transfer window.

Max Wober

"Wober is not so high profile that he will have clubs crawling all over him in the coming window, but he was one of Leeds’ better signings this season. Leeds rate the 25-year-old Austria international and like his attitude, though, and would see him as a big asset in a squad trying to win promotion. Wober will be one of the players they try to persuade to stay."

Liam Cooper

"He is a year away from completing a decade at Leeds and he and the club have done well by each other, but injury stopped him playing much this season, and he is 32 in August. It remains to be seen if he is tempted by fresh pastures, because interest in him is out there. But there are people inside Elland Road who want to keep him in the mix."

Pascal Struijk

"Struijk’s form has deteriorated steeply over the past couple of years, but it has hardly helped that coach after coach keeps trying him at left-back, a position that’s clearly not for him, and with a boost in confidence and some positive management, he could yet be a big player for the club. Nonetheless, there is a fair likelihood that Struijk is someone they’ll lose. Offers for him are anticipated."

Leo Hjelde

"Hjelde turned in 11 starts for loan club Rotherham United during the second half of this season, helping them stay in the Championship. The Norwegian is only 19 and seems to have something about him. One to keep."

Who should Leeds sell and keep?

Leeds have a mess to resolve in this area, with too many players vying for too few positions.

Cooper is the club captain with only a year remaining on his contract so feels like an obvious player to keep for the next campaign, in which leadership will be a key factor. It's hard to see him staying fit all season, and he won't be as frustrated at lack of game time comparatively to Leeds' two other senior central defenders.

Hjelde's age and ability to play at left-back and centre-back make him an obvious player to be kept as well. The Norwegian youth international impressed in a fairly unfamiliar left wing-back role in South Yorkshire and could be an asset as a cover player for both of the left-sided roles in Leeds' defence next season.

The Whites need to make a decision on Wober or Struijk; both can operate at left-back and left centre-back, but Leeds need a specialist starter at left-back and one of the pair simply has to be moved on this summer.

Struijk probably has the highest ceiling of any option in central defence for Leeds, left or right-sided. He is the most comfortable in possession and press-resistant, too.

However, his form and confidence has plummeted. The 23-year-old can also command a fee to help with Profit and Sustainability regulations, given that he signed for Leeds' academy for a nominal fee from Ajax.

Whereas Wober is far more assured and confident in himself, plus Leeds would likely lose money on him from the January signing, due to relegation reducing valuations in players across the board.

Nick Hammond needs to make a number of key decisions following his appointment at Elland Road, and this one is particularly vital to resolve, given the bloated nature of this area in the squad, and lack of forward planning, too. There is more of an argument to sell Struijk if his stock is still somewhat intact.

He can command the largest fee, and Leeds can then open up a clearer pathway for Hjelde in the future too, given the age of Wober and Cooper compared to Struijk.

It's time to move Struijk on and entrust Hjelde with more development minutes. His time has come to fill Struijk's versatile role in the squad and collect game time at left-back and centre-back.