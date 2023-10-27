Highlights Liam Cooper's contract with Leeds United is set to expire this summer, and he has faced limited playing time due to injury and competition from other center-backs.

Despite his declining playing ability, Cooper's leadership and seniority make him a valuable asset to the team, regardless of the league they are in.

Cooper's experience and role as captain are important for mentoring younger players like Pascal Struijk, who could potentially succeed him as captain in the future.

Leeds United have a number of players out of contract this summer, including club captain Liam Cooper.

How is Cooper performing for Leeds?

Cooper is into the final year of his deal at Elland Road, which runs until the summer of 2024. The 32-year-old has been a long-serving player at Leeds, having played for the club since 2014 after Massimo signed him from Chesterfield.

The Scotland international has been captain of Leeds since 2017, taking the armband from Liam Bridcutt, and has helped Leeds to a promotion from the Championship under the stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa in 2020.

The centre-back currently has 271 appearances for the Whites under his belt, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further six.

One of which came on the first game of the season in a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City. However, he damaged his plantar fascia in the process of scoring, handing Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk the chance to establish themselves as the primary pairing for Daniel Farke.

They took that opportunity with both hands, restricting Cooper to just five appearances since then. He has two further starts, but the most recent of which highlighted his powers as a player are waning as his contract ticks down.

Leeds were defeated disappointingly 3-1 by Southampton in Cooper's last start, perhaps making Farke's mind up further about who is first and second choice players are at the heart of Leeds' defence.

Should Leeds hand Liam Cooper a new deal?

Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling are two of Leeds' other experienced figures who are key to the dressing room that are also running low on their current deals at Elland Road.

They perhaps have a small chance of receiving another deal to extend their stay in West Yorkshire, but Cooper is a different case entirely to those two.

He still faces a battle to earn himself a new deal, but even if many of the heroes who gained Leeds promotion in 2020 have moved or are likely to this summer, Cooper is one who should be retained.

Leadership and seniority are essential components to any successful side, and although all of that trio bring that in bucket loads, none bring that to a squad more so than Cooper.

His role as captain has been magnificent for many years now, even if his performances have been less consistent as a player. Whichever league the Whites find themselves in, Cooper is a player who needs to be around for his character more than his ability.

Dallas and Ayling may have more chance if Leeds fail to win promotion, but Cooper is the only one who can be a key figure irrespective of the league Leeds are in. He's never been the quickest centre-back and so his pace and lack of athleticism aren't highlighted as obviously as those in a wide berth, meaning he can still contribute more meaningfully to the field than the other declining experienced professionals in the Leeds squad.

Struijk is the obvious starter and possibly the successor as captain long-term as well, with the Dutchman taking on that role in a few games already this term. However, Cooper should be around to nurture him further into that responsibility and position.

Not only that, but they feature in the same left-sided, left-footed centre-back role. Struijk is only 24 and can still learn more from the veteran as a defender as well as a leader. He has been a man reborn in Farke's current system, capable of playing out from the back more comfortably and assuredly than any of Leeds' other centre-backs.

His confidence is sky-high for the first time in a few years, but it may well be tested again in the coming months and years; especially if Leeds need to go again in the Championship or are under the cosh more consistently in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season.

Whatever the future holds for the club in that regard, Cooper should be a part of it.

This summer he is due a testimonial, but the club should go one further and tie him down to an extension for another years, especially in what is a vastly inexperienced and young squad who have lost Forshaw, Pablo Hernandez, Mateusz Klich and Gateano Berardi in recent years.

The next phase may see the likes of Dallas and Ayling move on for Farke and the Leeds hierarchy, but some of that know-how ought to be around and Cooper is the best candidate by some distance and will ensure the mantle is passed to Struijk in the long-run.