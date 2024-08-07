Highlights Firpo's injury issues were a problem, but he shone in the second half of last season, proving crucial for Leeds.

Despite his improvement, Firpo's reliability over a full season remains a concern, highlighting the need for left-back depth.

Leeds must prioritise signing a specialist left-back to provide competition and cover for Firpo to maintain balance and depth in the squad.

Junior Firpo requires competition in the left-back role at Leeds United, who know all about his persistent injury issues over the course of a season and must address the issue of depth.

Firpo's persistent injury issues kept him sidelined for the majority of the first half of the campaign, but he ended the season well and was not just a part of matchday squads but in the Daniel Farke's best lineup. He showed his quality last season during the second half of the campaign when he was able to get a run in the side and build strong connections with the midfield and forward players.

However, up until mid-December his season went like many of his others at Leeds. A knee ligament issue had seen the 27-year-old miss most of pre-season and the first 14 games of the season. He was then an unused substitute against Leicester City, with Sam Byram taking the majority of minutes at left-back during that period.

He played in three games during November, before another issue kept him out of action until just before Christmas. Whilst he was out, it left Leeds short of natural specialist left-sided full-back options.

Despite joining from Barcelona, Firpo struggled to be a regular in the Leeds set up for the better part of two-and-a-half seasons, appearing just 54 times for the club, but the turning point came during that critical festive period, where he was reinstated into the lineup against Birmingham City on New Year's Day and didn't look back.

Junior Firpo's quality 23/24 campaign

During the final 20 league games of the season, Firpo played a part in all of them, including 18 starts. He proved to be one of the best attacking left-backs in the league.

Not only that, but he highlighted the upside of a specialist left-footer at left-back, and proved to Farke that he is a worthy member of the side in the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign, and heading into the new season despite entering the final year of his deal at Elland Road.

The 27-year-old has given them food for thought at the back end of the season, having made 33 appearances for the Whites, contributing to eight assists (Transfermarkt). Not only that, but he has become one of the club's most consistent and reliable performers since the turn of the year.

Despite missing a huge chunk of the campaign, Firpo's 33 appearances last term are the most he has ever managed in a single season, with his previous best of 29 set back in 2018/19 at Real Betis. However, it was always clear that he had the talent in possession, and if Firpo could avoid the injuries that had so far blighted his Leeds career, then the club had a solution to their left-back problem.

There is plenty to be said of some continuity and consistency heading into next season, and that is likely to see the club persist with Firpo as the starting left-back, and possibly extend his current deal further. Especially as there are no obvious signs so far this summer that he is set to leave the club for a new challenge.

While he has never been a strong one against one defender, or the strongest in general defensive situations, Firpo has the ability to contribute to the Leeds attack down the left-hand side. He will overlap, and, crucially, hold the width. He is able to do this as he plays on his strong foot, and is the only out-and-out left-footed full-back at the club.

That opened up passing angles in build up and also allowed for further crossing opportunities in the final third, where his combination play with Crysencio Summerville was particularly impressive in the latter half of the season. He also struck up plenty of impressive moments in the build up with Glen Kamara, where Leeds' interplay was particularly strong.

He appears to be settled, happy, and playing the best football of his career in West Yorkshire. He has rarely shown the sort of quality he managed with Betis, but it is the best football he's played since that 2019 season and highlights what a run of games can do for a players' form and confidence.

Junior Firpo's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Real Betis 43 5 7 FC Barcelona 41 2 3 Leeds United 84 2 12

Junior Firpo's unreliability

Despite all the positivity, the red flag remains that he is unlikely to replicate the back-end of last season over a 46-game season. The fact that last year was the most games he has featured in highlights the need for a specialist who can take his minutes when out of action.

With games thick and fast, and Byram's fitness also an issue, Firpo is likely to need help with a left-footed player, which is significant when combining and overlapping, perhaps showcasing the need to keep Byram as a right-sided player and Jayden Bogle's natural understudy.

How many double game weeks are both Firpo and Byram capable of? It's a question the recruitment team and hierarchy must be weighing up. That makes signing a left-back a must in the final three weeks of the window.

Depth is needed, and although Max Wöber could yet stay, and Pascal Struijk has also played as a left-back, a specialist would allow for them to stay centrally in their preferred role of centre-back. Byram covered full-back on both sides last season, as did Cody Drameh and Jamie Shackleton, but the latter have both exited the club.

Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, and Connor Roberts' departures have also left Leeds short. A left-footer would help to provide balance, with Byram and Bogle covering one side, whilst Firpo and a new signing the other. Although, Leeds are in a difficult position with a back-up left-back, as they will know that they are the understudy to Firpo.

Therefore, the best solution is to acquire someone who could be happy to play in the U-21 team regularly, but also take some senior minutes when Firpo requires resting or if he is out of action. His body will break down at some stage, so failing to address this area for cover, depth, and competition would therefore be negligence on the club's part.