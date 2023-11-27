Highlights Leeds United's academy is known for producing talented players, but they sometimes lose them to bigger Premier League clubs like Manchester City.

Leeds United may have one of the best and most prolific academies in England, but it will not stop them losing one of their stars every once in a while to one of the real big-guns of English football.

The Whites of course are a big club in their own right and have one of the most passionate fanbases in the entire country, but when it comes to the riches of the top Premier League sides, they are always going to be outgunned.

And that is going to be the case in the near future as news emerged last week that 15-year-old starlet Finlay Gorman, who has been earning a real reputation for himself for club and country, is going to be on the move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Gorman made his Leeds under-18's debut earlier this season at the age of just 14, making an impact with two goals and an assist on debut against Stoke, and he has also been capped several times for England's under-16's already despite being an age group below.

But United are set to not have the teenager for much longer as City have flexed their financial muscles to agree a deal for the attacking midfielder.

How much will Leeds United earn from Finlay Gorman's transfer to Man City?

News broke on November 13 that the two clubs had agreed a record-breaking deal for Gorman, one which would smash the record for a 15-year-old player in England.

The previous record was held by Jermaine Pennant, who made the move from Notts County to Arsenal in January 1999 for £2 million, and despite not living up to his full potential, he didn't do too badly for himself at the likes of Birmingham City and Liverpool.

The figures for Gorman's deal soon arrived though, and they are quite staggering compared to any other deal for a player of that age.

As per The Athletic, the up-front figure will be a British record, so above £2 million, but the potential add-ons mean that Leeds could earn up to £5 million from Gorman's switch to the Etihad Stadium.

That is mind-blowing for someone of his age, but we will likely not know for years if the investment was worth it when the deal is actually confirmed.

Is it understandable that Finlay Gorman would want to move to Man City?

You can look at the Leeds United first-team and see Archie Gray thriving and decide that Gorman would be best served by following in his footsteps by remainng at Elland Road, but it's not the same for all players.

Gray is a very talented individual and is showing it on a daily basis, but when Man City come calling when you are such a young age, the money and bright lights of one of the biggest clubs in the world can be very tempting.

Clearly, in Gorman's case, that has proven to be correct, but City have a very good track record with their youth academy in recent years.

That ranges from sensational talents Phil Foden and Rico Lewis becoming regular first-team fixtures, the likes of James McAtee and Liam Delap who have been productive out on loan in the Premier League and Championship, and then you get the players that the club have sold on, such as Shea Charles, Samuel Edozie, Carlos Borges and Gavin Bazunu for massive figures.

So, even if Gorman doesn't end up making it in City's first-team, there's a very good possibility that it will happen for him somewhere, and with the Etihad Campus having some of the best youth coaches in world football, his talent should flourish.

Who else is breaking through the Leeds United academy ranks?

Gorman is of course going to be a big miss for Leeds, but they will need to move on pretty swiftly.

They of course have the talent that is Archie Gray in their first-team already, as well as young striker Mateo Joseph who could be pretty special, whilst Gray's 15-year-old brother - Harry - has already scored three times for the club's under-18's this season.

Another forward in the form of 16-year-old Lleyton Brown has scored eight times in as many matches at that level, whilst Scottish duo Lewis Pirie and Josh McDonald have also started well since their arrivals from Aberdeen and Hamilton Academical respectively.

The future is bright at Elland Road, and there's certainly no need to massively worry about Gorman's imminent exit.