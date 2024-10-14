Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is expected to leave the club in the summer as he seeks a fresh challenge and first-team football elsewhere.

The 31-year-old has been a key player for most of his time at Elland Road since his arrival in 2018, which included starring as they won the Championship and recorded a top ten finish in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

However, injuries have restricted Bamford over the years, and even though he featured 33 times in the previous campaign, the ex-Middlesbrough man was not always the main man in attack.

Patrick Bamford could be set for Leeds United departure

The emergence of Mateo Joseph has seen Bamford fall further down the pecking order this season, with boss Daniel Farke preferring the young Spaniard and fellow forward Joel Piroe.

Therefore, Bamford has only played three times so far this season, and he has been an unused substitute in three of the past four league games.

So, it’s perhaps no surprise that Football Insider are claiming that the once-capped England international is plotting his next move.

Patrick Bamford's Leeds United League Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Season League Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 Championship 23 9 2 2019/20 Championship 45 16 4 2020/21 Premier League 38 17 7 2021/22 Premier League 9 2 2 2022/23 Premier League 28 4 2 2023/24 Championship 33 8 1 2024/25 (as of 14/10/24) Championship 3 - -

They state that Bamford is ready to leave Leeds at the end of the season as he wants more game time at this stage of his career.

As well as that, the update adds that the Yorkshire outfit are likely to be open to a sale, as Bamford has a contract until 2026, so the summer could be the last chance they get a decent fee for the player.

Patrick Bamford will aim to leave Leeds United on a high

In truth, irrespective of whether Leeds win promotion, this is probably the right move for all parties.

There have been plenty of highs and lows for Bamford during his time with Leeds, but overall, he has been a very good signing, and he was integral in what was the best period in their recent history, so his contribution shouldn’t be downplayed.

But, he isn’t in Farke’s best XI right now, and he is even struggling for game time from the bench, so a move could suit all parties.

At this stage of his career, Bamford will want to be the main man, and other clubs will certainly take a chance on him when you consider the natural talent that he has.

That’s a long way off though, and the immediate concern for Bamford will be trying to force his way into Farke’s plans this season.

We know how quickly things can change in football, so whether it’s an injury to a striker, or a loss of form, opportunities will still come Bamford’s way this season, and he will back himself to take them.

Being part of a Leeds squad that returned to the Premier League would be a great way for the player to end his time at the club, if he still feels that way later in the season. So, it’s one to monitor, but a lot can change between now and then.

Leeds are back in action on Friday night when they host fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United in what is a huge fixture for both.