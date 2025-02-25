Carlton Palmer has told former club Leeds United they may have to pay a "huge fee" to sign Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn in the summer.

According to TBR Football’s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey, United are said to be among a quarter of English sides tracking the 25-year-old ahead of the summer, with Crystal Palace, Everton, and Brentford also said to be interested.

With 12 goals in his 36 league appearances for the Bhoys, the winger has more than made his mark since moving to Parkhead 13 months ago, while three goals in the Celtic’s run to the Champions League knockout stages has proven he can make an impact on the biggest stage.

With that in mind, Palmer believes the Whites should be looking to get a deal over the line during the off-season, with Kuhn taking priority over Manor Solomon in terms of summer recruits.

Leeds Unied told to expect "huge fee" to lure Nicolas Kuhn away from Celtic

Kuhn has proven to be an astute pickup from Celtic last year, with the Glasgow outfit said to have paid £3 million to Rapid Vienna to make him theirs, with a five-and-a-half year contract being agreed.

Since then, the wide man has been a constant threat for the Hoops when going forward, with 16 goal contributions from his 22 Scottish Premier League appearances this season testament to the talent within his boots.

Not only is he thriving in domestic competition, but a brace against RB Leipzig has seen him flourish on the continental stage, as well as getting his side’s goal in their 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich last week, with a last-minute concession seeing them crash out of the Champions League.

It is those performances against the great and good of Europe that has made Palmer believe Leeds should be looking to lure Kuhn to Yorkshire this summer, although he has warned his former side that the playmaker won’t come cheap.

Palmer said: “Leeds United are amongst several clubs - including the likes of Crystal Palace, Brentford and Everton - who are looking at Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn.

“Although the standard isn’t particularly great in the Scottish Premier League, Celtic have shown their quality in the Champions League, and especially Kuhn, who has been outstanding.

Nicolas Kuhn Celtic stats, all comps (as per FotMob) Season Games Goals Assists 2023/24 18 3 3 2024/25 37 18 12

“It will be interesting to see whether they can pull this one off. He has 18 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this term, and I can’t imagine Brendan Rodgers and Celtic want to lose the player, but he is being chased by a whole host of clubs.

“Moving down here, he would get game time at Leeds United. Celtic paid around £3 million to bring him to Scotland, and I would think it would take a huge fee for any club to get him out of Celtic.”

Nicolas Kuhn, Manor Solomon comparison made as Leeds United consider summer transfers

With a return to the Premier League firmly on the agenda right now, Leeds are already being linked with names ahead of a summer of business ahead of life back in the top flight.

Current loanee Manor Solomon has already been mentioned regarding a permanent move to Elland Road in the coming months, with Give Me Sport claiming that parent club Tottenham Hotspur would command a fee in the region of £10-15 million if they were to let the Israeli leave over the off-season.

While Palmer expects Kuhn to cost quite a bit more than that, he believes Leeds should be prioritising a move for the Celtic man if they do earn promotion this season, with those European performances firmly lodged in his mind.

He continued: “Daniel Farke is looking for a frontrunner who can run in behind. He has got pace and he is a direct runner in wide areas, but I suppose it is going to be one or the other with Manor Solomon or Kuhn.

“Solomon is on loan and they have stated he would be worth £10-15 million, and I would think you would have to make that £15-20 million for Kuhn.

“So it is one of those where you have to weigh up who you think is going to be the better fit. For me, given Kuhn’s performances in the Champions League, he looks like someone who could handle the Premier League quite comfortably.”