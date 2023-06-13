It's likely Tyler Adams will depart Leeds United this summer, with a number of Premier League clubs said to be interested in him.

With relegation now confirmed for Leeds, a host of players are likely to depart, with many internationals still keen to play top flight football within their squad.

What's the latest with Leeds United's Tyler Adams?

One such player, is Adams, with Newcastle United said to be keen on the USMNT captain's services, as per the Telegraph, and it’s also been reported recently that Manchester United are one side that are potentially monitoring Adams’ situation.

Adams is said to have notified the Whites hierarchy that he wishes to leave Elland Road during the summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

The 24-year-old only joined Leeds last summer in a deal that was believed to have cost the club around £20 million. When he arrived from RB Leipzig he signed a contract until the summer of 2027.

Two of the clubs said to be most interested in bringing Adams back to the Premier League this summer are Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

The Daily Mail first revealed that Adams is a target for Forest this summer, who are looking for more quality over quantity in the market.

Paul Taylor of The Athletic has shed further light on the situation regarding Forest and Adams, he wrote: "Forest are also among a host of clubs who have been monitoring Tyler Adams’ position at Leeds following their relegation.

Aston Villa's interest is outlined via Phil Hay of The Athletic, he added: "Forest one of the clubs sniffing around Tyler Adams. Aston Villa having a look too."

Hay has previously stated that Adams is "one of the players Leeds desperately want to retain. They think a midfielder with his character and tenacity is tailor-made to help lead a club out of the Championship."

Could Aston Villa or Nottingham Forest be good moves for Adams and Leeds United?

A transfer swap is a rarity in football, but in the case of Leeds and Adams, it is one that could work for them.

Adams seemingly wants to play top-flight football, and both Forest and Villa have the means to provide him that.

However, what they also have are the personnel who are surplus to requirements for them, but could be valuable assets for a Championship side such as Leeds.

Lewis O'Brien was left out of Forest's 25-man Premier League squad in January, and as such was forced to join DC United on loan in the MLS to continue playing regularly.

He has proven his class at Championship level with Huddersfield Town, and a return to West Yorkshire may be the best thing for him, where he can play for one of the best teams in the league, with guarantee of first-team game time.

Another former Town player who finds himself at Forest is Harry Toffolo, who could also be used as leverage in a deal for Adams, and would improve the left-back situation dramatically at Elland Road, which has been very much a problem-position for them in recent seasons.

Like Forest, Villa also have quality to offer the Whites, with a couple of academy graduate strikers on their books who could ease the burden of Leeds potentially losing Rodrigo this summer, and also make them less reliant on the injury-prone Patrick Bamford, too.

Keinan Davis would be a smart piece of recruitment to bolster their forward line, and would help sweeten any deal for Adams, but the target Leeds should be after is Cameron Archer.

Proven goalscorers are gold dust at any level, and the 21-year-old has already contributed to 25 goals in 40 Championship games for Preston and Middlesbrough on loan.

Archer and O'Brien are the two players in particular that could make the Adams deal one that works for all involved parties to help push it over the line.