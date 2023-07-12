Leeds United are starting to feel the initial stages of their Championship rebuild after suffering Premier League relegation last season - and matters have only got worse with the news that Rodrigo is set to depart for Qatari side Al-Rayyan.

The Spaniard was Leeds' top scorer with 13 goals in the Premier League last season, though with the next best Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra, with just five goals apiece, plus boasting the worst defence in the league, the signs were telling as the Whites went through three different managers.

Rodrigo's goals will be sorely missed by those at Elland Road, and the next question will be who replaces those goals. And, with transfer dealings north of the border looking favourably in Leeds' favour, a raid of Rangers could well be in order for striker Antonio Colak.

Why would Antonio Colak be a good fit for Leeds United?

Rodrigo acted as more of a midfield option for Leeds at times last season, but having already lost Brendan Aaronsen in the midfield area and Tyler Roberts (after a loan at QPR) in the striking department, reinforcements are key for the Whites - and that is without the loss of Rodrigo.

Leeds spent £130m last season, according to Transfermarkt, and whilst they brought in £100m from Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, sitting in the red won’t suit them in the Championship, where they will have to contend with huge wages and a lack of commercial income. Cut-price deals will have to be administered, and that is where Colak could come in handy.

He found a home at Rijeka, scoring 51 goals in just 92 games before finding his feet at Malmo, as he bagged 22 goals in 41 for the Swedish side, and even in a tumultuous campaign at Ibrox last season, which saw managerial change, he managed 18 goals in 39.

It’s fair to say Colak is in his prime, and Leeds must capitalise on that, especially with Daniel Farke as manager. It’s clear that he relies on a proven goalscorer as he did with Teemu Pukki at Norwich, and Colak could be the man to step up.

Do Rangers need to sell Antonio Colak?

Rangers spent around £14.5million last summer, though they did bring in close to £30m in outgoings thanks to Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo’s moves to Ajax and Southampton respectively - meaning there is a huge pot to spend this summer.

Having said that, they have spent close to £9m already on the incomings of Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers - two strikers who have pushed Colak down the pecking order. The loan signing of Abdallah Sima, even though he plays as an inside forward, alongside Kemar Roofe being in their ranks means that the Light Blues will need to get rid of Colak for both financial and morale reasons.

As a result, they could accept a cut-price fee for the Croatian, given that manager Michael Beale has admitted that they should bring in ‘two or three more signings’ this window, ahead of a move for Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes.