Junior Firpo has enjoyed stellar form in the 2024/25 Championship campaign for Leeds United and put in one of his most impressive displays in the 3-1 victory over Sheffield United on Monday evening, but Daniel Farke should still be eyeing an upgrade when the summer rolls around.

Leeds took yet another huge stride towards a return to the promised land at the second time of asking by seeing off Chris Wilder's second-placed side earlier this week, stretching their unbeaten league run to 16 matches and their lead at the summit of the Championship table to five points with just 12 fixtures left to play.

Consecutive victories against the Blades and Sunderland, two of their closest competitors in the automatic promotion race for much of the current campaign, have underlined Leeds' credentials as likely league champions come May.

Getting the job done without any late hitches will be the priority for Leeds, but they will surely have at least one eye on the Premier League already and need to be planning for life back in the big time accordingly.

Junior Firpo's 24/25 form for Leeds United

One player who has played an instrumental role in Leeds' pursuit of the Championship table is Firpo. The left-back was a formidable force at both ends of the pitch last time out as the Whites were denied of an immediate return to the Premier League by losing out in the play-off final to Southampton, but has very much picked up where he left off.

The 28-year-old has been the finest full-back in the Championship this season, with his marauding attacking displays offering Leeds a key outlet in the final third.

At Championship level, Firpo is defensively sound and is not called into action all that much owing to the total dominion which Leeds almost always assert on matches. But it's going forward where Firpo really thrives - the ex-Barcelona man has eight assists from just 21 appearances, the most of any defender in the division and the joint-most at Leeds alongside winger Dan James.

Junior Firpo's 24/25 Championship stats for Leeds United as of February 26, via FotMob Appearances 21 Tackles won 23 Duels won 124 Interceptions 25 Touches in opposition box 65 Goals 2 Assists 8 xA 3.85 Chances created 31

Firpo registered a hat-trick of assists in the 7-0 rout of Cardiff City last month but stepped up when it truly mattered most against the Blades, notching the equaliser before setting up Ao Tanaka's all-important goal after 89 minutes - earlier in the game he had denied Callum O'Hare a simple finish with some wonderful cover defending.

Leeds United must source Junior Firpo upgrade amid uncertain contract situation

There's no denying Firpo is a hugely important part of the promotion puzzle at Elland Road, and parting ways with him would thus be a difficult decision to make. He would receive his flowers for helping Leeds back to the top-flight, that's for sure.

But, sentimentalism aside, this summer may represent a window to move in another direction. Firpo's contract, which sees him earn a £60,000 weekly wage as per Capology estimates, is currently set to end in the summer and no resolution has yet been struck.

The Dominican Republic international, who first joined Leeds from Barcelona back in the summer of 2021 for a reported £13 million figure, would likely have no shortage of suitors if he were to leave on a free transfer at the end of his deal.

Firpo has top-flight pedigree both domestically and continentally, which, on paper, should make him worth keeping around for the likely Premier League crusade next term. But it must not be forgotten just how much Firpo struggled in the top-flight for Leeds, particularly during his second season at the club.

He was routinely caught out defensively and there is no real suggestion it would be any other way once again next time out. Unlike in the Championship, Leeds would expect to spend large parts of games pinned back behind the ball and that would invite more pressure on Firpo.

His attacking license would naturally be restricted, lessening his value in the side. Leeds could perhaps do with a more defensively-solid option at left-back, as they will already have enough going forward from the likes of Largie Ramazani, Willy Gnonto, potentially Manor Solomon, and any other attackers brought in during the off-season.

Firpo was an unpopular figure among supporters, but has redeemed his career in West Yorkshire over the last two seasons in a similar vein to the aforementioned James.

Helping Leeds to promotion before leaving on a high and on amicable terms would be a nice end to his career with the club.

All things considered, the difficult decision could just turn out to be the best one for both player and club.