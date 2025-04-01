Leeds United's recent form has highlighted several on-pitch concerns, but one overriding off-field issue remains.

The Whites have allowed Burnley and Sheffield United to re-enter the title race, having squandered the three-point lead they once held.

Just five games ago, Daniel Farke's side secured a 3-1 victory over the Blades at Bramall Lane, holding a three-point advantage over Chris Wilder's men and a further seven-point lead over Scott Parker's Burnley.

However, with just one win in their last five games, they now find themselves trailing their Yorkshire rivals and level on points with the Clarets.

Farke has insisted he remains "100% convinced" that they will secure promotion, but with Leeds, nothing is ever guaranteed.

If they secure promotion, they will have some tough decisions to make regarding contracts, with Junior Firpo’s future likely to be a key concern. The Dominican Republic full-back has excelled in his two seasons in the Championship, but given his past struggles in the Premier League and growing interest from Spain, the question remains - will Leeds offer him a new contract?

Junior Firpo's contract situation at Leeds United

Firpo joined the Whites from FC Barcelona in 2021 for a fee of €15 million, but he struggled to find his footing during his first two seasons at the club. Despite making plenty of appearances, his defensive performances - particularly in the 2022-23 season - were underwhelming, leaving many supporters doubtful about his ability to turn things around.

Fortunately, he has responded impressively during his two campaigns in the Championship. However, his time at Leeds could come to an end this summer, with his contract set to expire in June and no new deal yet offered by the club.

To make matters more interesting, the most recent reports understand that three La Liga clubs have expressed interest in securing his services as a free agent, with former club Real Betis emerging as one of the front-runners for his signature in the summer.

Los Verdiblancos have historic reported interest in the 28-year-old and it may prove difficult for Leeds to retain him if his former club make an enticing offer.

Junior Firpo's performances warrant a new Leeds United contract

The reason behind Leeds' hesitation in offering Firpo a new contract remains unclear. It is possible that the delay stems from either the player's demands or the club's stance on his future.

Of course, the Leeds hierarchy may be waiting to determine which league they will be competing in next season, as a return to the Premier League could prompt them to search for a new left-back.

However, if they do secure promotion, they should strongly consider offering Firpo a new deal that meets his demands.

While he previously struggled in the Premier League, his performances in the Championship appear to have given him a solid foundation, potentially allowing him to make the step-up successfully.

Aside from his injury, this season has been a revelation for Firpo. He has been defensively solid while also providing a creative spark in the final third, averaging 1.62 chances per game and contributing three goals and nine assists in 26 appearances. Defensively, he ranks in the top 25% of full-backs across key metrics, including duels won, interceptions, and possession regained in the final third.

Junior Firpo's 2024-25 Season Appearances 26 Goals 3 Assists 9 Chances Created 1.62 Duels Won 6.47 Interceptions 1.36

He is a key figure in Farke's side, and it is difficult to imagine the German head coach not wanting him to remain at Elland Road beyond the summer.

Ultimately, his future will likely come down to personal preference, but Leeds must take the initiative by opening talks and beginning negotiations over a new contract.