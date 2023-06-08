Leeds United are managerless ahead of the Championship season, after Sam Allardyce left the club last week.

Phil Hay of The Athletic believes the club are searching for more "conventional" options this summer in their managerial search ahead of 2023/24.

The Whites have been relegated from the Premier League after a three-year stay in the top flight, conceding 78 goals in the process, which was the most in the division.

Leeds ended the season in 19th place after narrowly avoiding relegation in the previous campaign under Jesse Marsch, and will be joined by Southampton and Leicester City in the Championship.

Who will be Leeds' head coach in the Championship?

Since Allardyce's departure, the question remains of who will be in the dugout for the start of the next campaign.

Scott Parker is one of the names currently being linked with the vacancy, Hay said: "With a 49ers takeover a step closer, Leeds’ manager search focuses on conventional options.

"The names of some of the candidates under consideration indicate that Leeds, for now, are focusing on safer or proven options.

"Scott Parker has been discussed on the basis he won promotion from the Championship twice before, with Fulham and Bournemouth."

Why should Leeds avoid appointing Parker?

The Whites may think it wise to look for more conventional choices, but one they should steer well clear of is Parker.

He has two promotions on his CV in the Championship, which is perhaps why his name is in the frame, but that doesn't tell the whole story about the 42-year-old.

Bournemouth probably had the second-strongest squad in the division when he got them to second in the league that season, so he, essentially, hit par.

However, his Fulham side is where most fans should have issues. They were recently relegated from the Premier League, and at least on paper, had a stronger squad than both Leeds and West Bromwich Albion.

They finished fourth behind Brentford, beating the Bees in the play-off final. The team he had at his disposal did not need to be coached well to finish in an automatic promotion spot, yet he fell short, and only saved himself embarrassment by gaining promotion in the play-offs.

Is Parker a lazy choice for Leeds?

He is an uninspiring, unimaginative, and lazy choice, simply because he has a couple of barely earned promotions on his CV.

There are other coaches with stronger philosophies and better tactical acumen who could gain promotion and sustain Leeds in the top flight.

Parker could have one of the strongest squads at his disposal yet again with Leeds and gain another promotion, but the ceiling of his playing style as a coach is not very high, as has been proven with both Fulham and Bournemouth.

His ability to get a team promoted is one thing, but Parker also failed in the top flight. His Fulham team had an extremely strong foundation personnel-wise, yet were relegated in 18th, 11 points adrift of safety.

Bournemouth have flown since Parker left the club, with Gary O'Neil now in charge and steering them to comfortable safety and a 15th placed Premier League finish.

Parker also crashed and burned with a strong Club Brugge side in Belgium, winning two of his 12 games in charge, and they too improved after he left the club in March.

He clearly isn't cut out for the top flight, and Leeds would be in need of another new coach before long.