Leeds United have plenty of work to do in the market this summer, and will need to replace key players that depart.

Last summer was chaotic in nature, and more of the same may be expected this summer, with plenty of loaned out players to sell or loan again, and other players that have impressed this season likely to move onto a higher level as well.

Here, we have taken a look at three incomings that Leeds should look to make as soon as possible, as Daniel Farke's side aim to be in the automatic promotion hunt once again in 2024/25.

Marcel Hartel

Ambitious free agent signings could be one avenue for Leeds to explore the market this summer, especially when it comes to replacing the output of players like Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto, who are expected to move on to a higher level.

Marcel Hartel was recently plying his trade in Germany's second tier; the attacking midfielder starred for FC St. Pauli as they won the title in the 2. Bundesliga, but the 28-year-old is now out of contract and Leeds should be eyeing a swoop after he scored or assisted 36 goals in 37 games in all competitions as the heartbeat of the Hamburg-based outfit's team.

The Whites had a young attack for much of this season, and Hartel could bring vital experience to Leeds' dressing room and attacking unit, having captained his side on occasion as well. Not only that, but sales of key players could see a retooling of their forward line, with Georgionio Rutter perhaps moving to a wide berth to act as a secondary creator to Hartel, and allow the German to play as Leeds' no.10.

Leeds had plenty of direct dribblers with pace in their attack last season, but may be in need of players with more of an eye for a pass or who think to put their foot on the ball first as opposed to running at their opponent, and Hartel would bring bags of that to the table. His wages would need to be fairly sizeable, but Hartel is the perfect fit for Farke, who loves to utilise the German market for talent, and he also ticks plenty of boxes for the recruitment team as well.

Marcel Hartel career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists 1. FC Köln 8 0 0 1. FC Union Berlin 60 4 7 Arminia Bielefeld 58 1 13 FC St. Pauli 107 28 31

Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson is a player who Leeds were linked to in January, and he is set to leave this summer, with Roshane Thomas of The Athletic reporting that he is willing to run down his contract with West Ham. That will make him a free agent in the coming unless the Hammers agree to last-minute fresh terms.

Johnson could be the ideal foil for a left-back like Junior Firpo, on the right flank, as a more defensive option to work in tandem with an attack-minded, overlapping left-back. The 24-year-old would be a sensible addition for Leeds, if not spectacular. Other full-backs are more dynamic than Johnson, but he would bring plenty of experience at a fairly young age, and all of it would come for free as well.

He is the ideal fit for that role, by creating a situational back-three in possession as the defensive and more athletic option to allow Firpo greater freedom to attack the space down the side, and to work in tandem with Leeds' midfield by inverting into central spaces in moments, too.

Leeds are likely to need multiple positions filling throughout the team, but particularly in defensive areas where they are allowing plenty of players to run their contracts down, whilst others are out of favour in the case of Charlie Cresswell. Johnson signing could also free up Archie Gray to develop in his best role in the centre of midfield, so he has plenty of upside for Farke as a sensible squad-building option.

Joe Rodon

Perhaps the most obvious player to attempt to re-sign is Joe Rodon, as the 6'4" centre-back was outstanding for Leeds after signing on loan from Tottenham and was almost ever-present on the right-side of centre-back at the heart of Leeds' defence when fit.

Pascal Struijk was initially the best pairing alongside the Welshman, and they could form a collosal pairing next year if the club can pull off an ambitious move for his signature. However, with Rodon in the last year of his contract with Spurs, there is every chance a deal could be struck, even if the 26-year-old is likely to have Premier League suitors as well.

No loan signing was more impactful than Rodon, who enjoyed his time in West Yorkshire and could well be up for a return to familiarity to put down some roots. Not only that, but he has plenty of Welsh teammates remain at Elland Road, and players he knows well from this year.

Some continuity will be needed from Leeds, and is especially important in the spine, where relationships have been built throughout the season, both on and off the pitch. Rodon, Pascal Struijk, and Ethan Ampadu arguably gives Leeds the best defensive axis in the Championship when played together, and that is priceless. He won't be cheap, but a decent portion of the budget should be put towards re-signing Rodon if a deal can be made possible.