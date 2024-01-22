Highlights Leeds United should accept offers for Wilfried Gnonto if his valuation is matched, given his reduced importance to the squad.

Everton made a £25m bid for Gnonto in the past, but Leeds rejected the offer; West Ham United is now interested.

Leeds United's attacking options have improved with the additions of Joel Piroe, Jaidon Anthony, and the return of Patrick Bamford, making Gnonto somewhat surplus to requirements.

Leeds United welcomed Preston North End to Elland Road in front of the Sky Sports cameras yesterday as they were eventual 2-1 winners.

In what was a match full of tension, the hosts won the game thanks to a late penalty, which Joel Piroe had the nerve to convert.

Wilfried Gnonto, meanwhile, didn’t feature at all in the matchday squad due to a hip injury, and the rumours linking him with a move away from Leeds United are returning. The club should accept any advances for the Italian if the valuation is matched.

Everton bid £25m for Gnonto

If we cast our minds back to August, Gnonto was one of a number of Leeds players keen to leave the club following their relegation to the Championship.

Sky Sports reported that Gnonto handed in a transfer request amidst interest from Everton, with the Premier League clearly being his preferred destination. The final of the Toffees’ four bids stood at “£25m inclusive of add-ons, plus a sell-on clause”, but Leeds still held their position that the winger would not leave.

A double Elland Road swoop was on the cards at one point for Everton given that they had already loaned in Gnonto’s teammate Jack Harrison, but they were unable to land the Italian.

Leeds themselves went on to add Piroe and Jaidon Anthony to their attacking unit, the former signing on a permanent deal from Swansea City, whilst the latter joined on loan from AFC Bournemouth.

This business could be viewed as an acceptance that they were going to lose Gnonto but both additions came after Everton’s advances were batted away, Patrick Bamford picked up an injury and Luis Sinisterra departed, so Daniel Farke clearly wanted all the available tools to secure a swift return to the top-flight for Leeds.

Gnonto hasn’t been left out in the cold as such this season but given that he is not at the top of the pecking order, January approaches for him should be accepted by Leeds for the benefit of all.

Gnonto’s current situation at Leeds

Wilfried Gnonto has appeared in 21 of Leeds’ 28 Championship outings thus far this season, with 14 of them seeing him enter the field as a substitute.

He has amassed 707 minutes in that period, which is notably lower than his Premier League tally of 1,350 from last season, showing how his importance at Elland Road has diminished.

The 20-year-old also managed six goal contributions last year, but has only added a goal and an assist to the Leeds cause this time around thus far.

Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United league statistics, as per Transfermarkt 2022/23 2023/24 (as of 22.01.24) Division Premier League Championship Appearances 24 21 Goals 2 1 Assists 4 1 Minutes 1,350 707

Everton are replaced by West Ham United when it comes to the transfer links, as reported by Football Insider. David Moyes’ side has already been linked with Sunderland’s Jack Clarke and Plymouth Argyle's Morgan Whittaker with Gnonto also being on the shopping list.

Leeds are said to be interested in a deal for Manuel Benson of Burnley. A one-in, one-out strategy appears to be the likely scenario before the end of the month.

Even without an addition, when you see the acclaim that Piroe, Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James are receiving for their work in that famous white shirt, it is clear to see that Gnonto is surplus to requirements when it comes to the starting XI, where he was obviously looking a certainty for heading into the season.

£25 million is a considerable amount of money and the chances are that there will be at least one or two top division teams, the Hammers included, who would be willing to pay that as they hunt for attacking reinforcements in January. If the money is put down again between now and February 1st, Leeds have to take it given Gnonto's fading influence and, of course, the size of that fee.

Patrick Bamford has returned to the fold recently under Farke whilst the German manager also has the aforementioned Cherries’ loanee Anthony in his squad as well. The club are by no means short on options in the final third and stacked with quality options that are settled, which wasn't the case at all previously.