Leeds United have a three-man shortlist for the managerial vacancy at Elland Road, according to The Athletic.

The Whites will be appointing their fourth manager in the space of a year, after a dismal season in 2022/23 concluded with relegation, ending their three-year stay in the Premier League.

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World, that there were three managers leading the way to be the clubs next manager last week, with interviews believed to have begun then, too. They were as follows: Carlos Corberan, Brendan Rodgers, and Daniel Farke.

However, The Athletic's report outlines a new trio has emerged since then, with Rodgers out of the running for the role, having re-joined Celtic. The latest update is that Farke remains on the list and is joined by Patrick Vieira and Scott Parker.

Vieira has no experience of Championship football, but is reported to be the front-runner for Leeds, if reports from The Guardian are to be believed.

Parker and Farke both have more impressive CVs, with the pair both securing two promotions out of the Championship previously. Parker has been promoted once with Fulham via the play-offs, and once with Bournemouth in second place. Whereas, Farke has achieved two title winning campaigns with Norwich City previously.

Should Leeds appoint Vieira, Parker, or Farke?

None of the three are particularly exciting, with Farke's brand of football and two titles perhaps making him the most obvious choice for the role.

With that in mind, here we take a look at another option, in the form of 54-year-old Bodø/Glimt manager, Kjetil Knutsen.

Knutsen’s stock is growing by the game as a manager and he would be a good choice for Leeds to go with, if they can convince him to join them in the second tier.

He’s been in Norway’s Eliteserien for over five years now and won the manager of the year three times in that period. His eye-catching style was most well noticed in the Europa Conference League last season, which included a 6-1 win over eventual champions AS Roma.

He is one of the most tactically innovative managers outside of the big five leagues and his reputation is growing by the game. A move to a more competitive and stronger league is surely coming soon for the 54-year-old.

Leeds should make a move for the Norwegian now, given that he could have one of the strongest squads and be a Premier League manager in just over 12 months time. If they don't snap him up soon, then someone else will.

His style of play is fast and possession-based, but the intensity of his press will remind many Leeds fans of Marcelo Bielsa. The out of possession strategy has many Bielsa-isms present within its style.

Knutsen is a very good coach in his own right, and is worth the risk now for someone, even with his lack of experience in English football. In my view, he is a better candidate than the three currently on Leeds' shortlist.