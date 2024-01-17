Highlights Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon may be allowed to leave on loan, opening an opportunity for Leeds United.

Sessegnon struggled to make an impact at Spurs after a promising start at Fulham, where he achieved personal awards and helped the team gain promotion.

Leeds could benefit from signing Sessegnon in January as he would provide much-needed depth and versatility in the left-back position and fit well with their attacking style of play.

With news that Tottenham Hotspur star Ryan Sessegnon could reportedly be allowed to leave the club on loan this month, Leeds United should jump at the chance to sign him on a temporary basis.

A potential exit from the club would be the latest step in the 23-year-old's disappointing Spurs career as he has struggled since joining Tottenham in 2019.

He came from Fulham in a £25 million deal as a 19-year-old after impressing as a youngster in the Championship. He debuted for Fulham as a 16-year-old and his goal against Cardiff City that year made him the youngest Championship scorer in history - a record that has since been claimed Jude Bellingham.

Sessegnon's performances helped Fulham achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2018, earning him a host of personal awards including the Championship Player of the Year at just 17 years old.

Ryan Sessegnon statistics in the Championship - Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2016/17 25 5 3 2017/18 46 15 6

Operating as an attacking left-back who could also play on the wing, he managed over 100 appearances for Fulham before joining Spurs but struggled to nail down a place in the Tottenham defence or midfield under a host of different managers.

A loan away from the club could spell the end of his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it could prove a fantastic signing for Leeds in January.

Totteham Hotspur could let Sessegnon leave on loan this month

Recent reports have revealed that a number of first team players could be allowed to leave Tottenham this month, with loan deals being looked at for three Spurs stars.

Bryan Gil and Sergio Reguilon are two players who are not in Postecoglou's plans this season, but a third name that should intrigue Leeds is Sessegnon.

According to Football Insider, Sessegnon is not a part of the manager's plans for the rest of the season, while the 23-year-old has already been linked with a shock move to Manchester United this month.

With Destiny Udogie the first-choice left-back at Spurs, and Emerson Royal and Ben Davies behind him as capable back-ups, there is seemingly no room for Sessegnon in the squad and he could see his Spurs career over sooner rather than later.

While a move to United may not be the best thing for the 23-year-old, a move away from Spurs to a club where he can get regular minutes may be the best thing for Sessegnon this season.

Sessegnon could be a great signing for Leeds in January

Having struggled in the Premier League for Spurs in recent years, a move to Leeds could be the shot in the arm Sessegnon needs to get his career back on track.

The defender, who was once compared to Ashley Cole by former boss Jose Mourinho, could be the perfect signing for Leeds in January given how well he performed in the Championship as a youngster.

A drop down a division would give the former Fulham player a chance to get regular first-team football again, finding his confidence and showing the skills that made him so highly rated at Fulham.

He is an attacking full-back who can provide goals and assists, fitting perfectly in with the attacking style of play Daniel Farke is playing at Leeds this season.

The Whites have struggled with their left-backs this season, with Sam Byram's contract situation and Junior Firpo's inconsistent form meaning that the position has not been consistently nailed down this season.

He can also play any position on the left-hand side, being utilised in an attacking role in an equally effective manner, which would give the Whites more options in attack going into the second half of the campaign.

While Sessegnon has struggled with his own injuries, he returned to the squad for the club's FA Cup last week and looks raring to go to revive his career, whether at Spurs or away from it.

The signing of the left-back would be ideal for both player and club, giving Sessegnon the chance to get back into form in a league he previously excelled in and potentially helping Leeds over the line in their push for promotion back to the Premier League.