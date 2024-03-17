Highlights Leeds could consider revisiting a deal for Sheffield United's Gus Hamer if promoted to the Premier League.

Hamer showed versatility as an aggressive midfielder who can contribute going forward.

Hamer's leadership and experience make him a potential valuable addition for Leeds in different midfield roles.

Leeds United are fighting for promotion from the Championship, and one player they may wish to reignite their interest in, should they return to the Premier League, is Sheffield United midfielder Gus Hamer.

After Coventry City missed out on promotion to the Premier League themselves last season, Hamer's future at the club was cast into deep uncertainty. As we exclusively revealed last June, Leeds were plotting an ambitious move for Hamer following their relegation to the Championship. That was later confirmed by Phil Hay of The Athletic, too.

That didn't transpire, but Hamer had just one year left on his deal, and as per Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, the Blades then hijacked any potential Leeds move, and eventually agreed a deal worth up to £15 million with Cov.

Gus Hamer's Sheffield United performances

Hamer was thrown straight into action in August in an away trip to Nottingham Forest, and he announced his arrival to the top-flight of England with aplomb, scoring a stunning debut goal in a 1-1 draw.

He has netted just twice more in the Premier League for Sheffield United, with one coming in a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, and the other coming just last weekend in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

After selling both Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye over the summer, the Blade were made favourites for the drop despite the likes of Cameron Archer and Hamer arriving at Bramall Lane, and unless Chris Wilder turns things around, then Hamer's stint in the Premier League is set to be a brief one.

He, and his new club, are clearly finding the step-up to the Premier League difficult, and the writing looks as though it may be on the wall, leaving Hamer with a decision to make this summer. He could choose to stay with the South Yorkshire outfit to attempt to gain an immediate promotion back to the top-flight, or jump ship to a new club and have another stab at Premier League football elsewhere.

Although he's had his struggles, Hamer has been one of their better performers, predominantly playing in a deeper midfield role, but occasionally further forward to link up with players such as Archer.

Gustavo Hamer's career stats - as per Transfermarkt 15/03/2024* Club Appearances Goals Assists Feyenoord 2 0 0 FC Dordrecht (loan) 39 3 4 PEC Zwolle 50 4 7 Coventry City 132 19 24 Sheffield United* 28 4 4

Leeds should revisit Hamer deal

One option Leeds should be considering if they are promoted, is to revisit the deal for Hamer. For most of his career for the Sky Blues, he has been deployed in deeper midfield roles, as a box-to-box or defensive-midfielder; but has shown a different side to his game last season in a more freed up, attack-minded role.

He scored 11 goals and claimed a further 10 assists from 45 games for Coventry, including heroics in the play-off semi-final against Middlesbrough and the final against Luton Town, scoring in two of those three vital games.

However, Hamer has shown that he is not necessarily an attacking-midfielder now, as he remains combative and aggressive in the centre of the park, with a strong eye for a pass as well, which is why Leeds should be keen to sign him to utilise him in a few different roles within Daniel Farke's system.

This season, the German has been forced to tinker from the usual profiles within certain positions in his team. Leeds have still opted for a 4-2-3-1 shape, but usually the most advanced midfielder would be a player capable of crashing the box or playing creative passes in possession, whilst they will also drop deeper to form a 4-3-3 shape out of possession.

Both Farke's Norwich and Mönchengladbach sides had that flexibility, whereas Leeds have deployed Georginio Rutter or Joel Piroe in the attacking-midfield role. Both of those players are forwards, and perhaps lack the aggression in pressing and winning the ball high up, which Hamer possesses in spades in his skillset.

Rutter could be used out wide as more of a direct Emi Buendia analogue - something Leeds also do not have in their squad - or in another position in attacking areas, and Hamer would be able to operate centrally as more of a direct like-for-like Marco Stiepermann type of player.

Hamer would bring more to that role than Stiepermann did, too, with him also being a larger leadership figure, as well as a more creative presence, as shown last season as Coventry's campaign developed. He will be 27 this summer, and another attribute that the squad is lacking is vital experience as well.

Relegation will naturally bring about changes, and Sheffield United will feel the financial pressure of needing to sell one or two assets, making Hamer a distinct possibility for clubs in the lower half of the Premier League, and not many clubs would fit better for his profile than Leeds this summer, who will need additions, and particularly in that area of the pitch.

His added versatility in the deeper midfield pivot spots as depth and cover make him even more of a no-brainer for both club and player, should the Blades be relegated and their Yorkshire rivals gain promotion back to take their place in English football's elite tier.