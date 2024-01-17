Highlights Leeds United should consider signing Chris Mepham to strengthen their defensive ranks, especially with the departures of Luke Ayling and Djed Spence.

Mepham's experience in the Championship and international connections make him an ideal addition for Leeds.

Sheffield United's interest in Mepham could make it harder for Leeds to sign him, but with the Blades struggling in the Premier League, Leeds may be a more appealing option.

Leeds United have been left short in their defensive ranks thanks to the departures of Djed Spence and Luke Ayling at the start of the transfer window - but there may well be a solution to both stars leaving waiting in the wings.

Ayling cut an emotional eight-year spell to an end after signing on loan for Middlesbrough early in the January window, and with his contract up in the summer, it doesn't look as though he will be coming back to Elland Road for next season - whilst Spence was sent back to Tottenham and loaned back out to Italian outfit Genoa, with Radu Dragusin heading the other way in a big-money move.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke will be hoping for new additions in that area in the summer, especially with natural right-back Sam Byram featuring at left-back amid Junior Firpo's injury woes. And there is one name that seems to be on the move that Leeds could swoop in for should they be able to stump up the finances - in Bournemouth's Chris Mepham.

Chris Mepham would be a perfect signing for Leeds

The exits of Luke Ayling and Djed Spence from Elland Road so early in the window have left Leeds short at the back, no doubt. Though Archie Gray has been playing as an inverted full-back on the right-hand side, the know-how of promotion from the departing duo would've come in handy over the coming weeks and months - especially with Gray being inexperienced, despite his obvious talents.

But more importantly, Ayling could also play at centre-back - and thus, with Leeds only boasting Liam Cooper, Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk as first-team options (Charlie Cresswell and Leo Hjelde seemingly out of Daniel Farke’s first-team plans), a new centre-back could well be worth bringing in, especially given that Cooper is likely to leave in the summer. Ethan Ampadu has deputised there in Leeds' last two fixtures, although him shifting to centre-back and Gray playing at right-back has stretched Leeds' options in central midfield, with only Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara the alternatives in the engine room.

Therefore, Mepham would be an ideal purchase, freeing Ampadu to move back into midfield. Not only does he also have experience of getting out of the Championship with Bournemouth, but he’s part of the Welsh national team setup that Dan James, Ampadu and Rodon are also a part of, whilst Burnley defender Connor Roberts has been linked to add to that contingency.

The centre-back has 89 appearances at second-tier level, and with a further 40 caps to his name, the star knows exactly what is needed to climb out of the Championship.

Leeds' chances of signing Chris Mepham

Reports recently have stated that Sheffield United have taken an interest in signing Mepham, which could make it much harder for Leeds to tempt him with a move to West Yorkshire, as opposed to the instant gratification of a move to the Premier League.

However, the Blades are currently bottom of the top-flight on just nine points, and before any potential points deductions for Everton and Nottingham Forest for FFP violations, the South Yorkshire side are currently eight points off safety - which is almost double their tally already.

Current Premier League Table P GD Pts 17 Everton 21 -4 17 18 Luton Town 20 -14 16 19 Burnley 21 -21 12 20 Sheffield United 20 -34 9

It seems increasingly likely that they will be in the Championship next season, and so the Whites may well be a more attracting proposition for Mepham, especially with a host of his international teammates currently turning out under Daniel Farke to help him settle in.

Bournemouth's stance on selling Chris Mepham

With Marcos Senesi and Ilya Zabarnyi currently starting at centre-back for the Cherries, Mepham may well look elsewhere for first-team opportunities.

Lloyd Kelly also remains at the Vitality Stadium, though with his contract up in the summer, the Cherries may well refuse to sell Mepham until the end of the season before they can source two replacements for the duo.

However, it has been reported that Sheffield United would be willing to part with £12million for Mepham.

It could well be a deal worth hijacking on Farke's behalf, giving him peak cover for Rodon and Struijk at the heart of defence in the current climate, as well as planning for life beyond Cooper in 2024/25.