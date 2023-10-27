Highlights Leeds United's chances of automatic promotion to the Premier League took a hit with Ipswich Town's victory and their own defeat. The gap between the two teams is now nine points.

Leeds can still secure promotion through the play-offs, but automatic promotion would be preferable. The team needs to focus and hope for a dip in form from the current leaders.

It may sting for Leeds that Ipswich, a former player, is the team currently responsible for their setback. The decision to sell Leif Davis could have consequences for their future.

Leeds United’s chase for automatic promotion to the Premier League took a massive dent on Wednesday night. Ipswich Town secured an important victory away to Bristol City while Daniel Farke’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City.

The gap between the two teams is now nine points after just 13 games, with the Tractor Boys also holding a game in hand. Leaders Leicester City are a further five points ahead.

Leeds can still secure promotion via the play-offs, but the safety of automatically going up with a top two spot would be far more preferable for the Whites if they are to get their place back in the top flight for next season.

Meanwhile, the gap to the chasing pack behind just outside the top six is just two points, meaning Farke’s side will now be looking down instead of up unless the current leaders suddenly suffer a significant dip in form.

And it will particularly sting for Leeds that it is Ipswich currently inflicting this on the team.

Should Leeds United have sold Leif Davis?

The summer of 2022 saw Leif Davis depart Leeds when they were still a Premier League side, as he joined then League One team Ipswich in a deal worth a reported £1 million.

That was a big deal at the time, with very few sides in the third tier capable of spending seven figures on a player.

However, as time has passed, the deal has looked more and more like a complete bargain.

The defender has become a key part of McKenna’s side, featuring 43 times in League One last season as Ipswich earned 98 points on their way to automatic promotion.

The full back has also made 11 league appearances in the Championship this campaign, with a slight injury issue preventing him from starting all 12 of their games.

Davis has been a standout figure for Ipswich, contributing five assists in the second tier from the left flank. This comes off the back of a League One campaign in which he registered three goals and 14 assists.

The 23-year-old is playing like a Premier League calibre player at the moment.

Would Leif Davis be in the Leeds United starting XI?

Meanwhile, Leeds are utilising right-footed Sam Byram as their starting left-back, with an unfit Junior Firpo their only other option in that position.

Despite its unlikely nature, Leeds would be upgrading their first team squad if they were to make an attempt to sign their former player back to the club.

This is a clear mistake from the Jesse Marsch era that is now coming back to haunt the club, and it could have the ultimate consequence for their future.

If Ipswich do gain a top two spot this season, Davis’ contributions will be a big reason why.

And if Leeds finish third but fail to make their way through the play-offs, then it will be quite clear that the decision to sell Davis will have played a role in why.

For a deal that seemed so minor at the time, it is remarkable that it could have such a consequence. But it is yet another example of just how poorly Leeds have been managed in the last couple of years.