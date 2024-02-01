Highlights Leeds United need to make signings, especially in defensive areas, to strengthen their options at full-back.

Leeds United could be facing a potentially busy deadline day, with incomings required, especially in defensive areas, to bolster Daniel Farke's options at full-back.

The Whites are among the favourites for promotion this season and are in the mix again in what is their first second tier campaign in over three years. It sees them sitting fourth in the Championship with Daniel Farke at the helm.

However, they have not recruited at all in the window so far, having lost options such as Djed Spence, Luke Ayling, and Leo Hjelde from their pool of full-backs. That is not the only area they are keen to add to as the clock ticks down, though.

Southampton have signed David Brooks on loan from AFC Bournemouth for the rest of the season, with the Whites missing out on the wide forward. The Welshman has not been a regular starter for Andoni Iraola and a loan move has been suggested in the January window, with Leeds and Southampton having both been linked the most with the player.

As well as Brooks, Leeds are said to be continuing in their push to sign Burnley winger Manuel Benson. Benson has struggled for minutes at Burnley this season and with a host of Championship clubs circling for his signature, any battle is looking like it will hot up on deadline day.

Southampton and Hull were the two clubs heavily linked with a move at the start of the transfer window, but, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Leeds are pushing hard to complete a deal for Benson, with a new round of talks occurring recently.

Leeds could look elsewhere, though, with a better option from the Premier League potentially available and a player they should be looking at as the clock ticks down.

Leeds should target Man United's Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo could be an excellent loan addition for many Championship sides chasing promotion in January, including former club Sunderland, with whom he has already been linked.

Diallo spent a solitary season in the North East, but it was a very successful loan spell away from the Red Devils, with Diallo making a massive impact at the Stadium of Light, scoring 14 goals and collecting a further three assists in the league and inspiring their promotion push in the Championship.

The winger has been a wanted man for some time now, as a move failed to happen over the summer due to the injury he sustained on Man United’s pre-season tour of the United States. But Diallo returned to training in November and featured for the Premier League side in their game against Nottingham Forest last month.

Diallo has not been involved very frequently at all so far back in Manchester, despite returning from the knee issue, and speculation has increased once again about where his future could lie.

Leeds have been linked with a loan move for the Man United starlet, according to a recent print report from the Daily Mirror (via MOT Leeds News - 01/18).

Plenty of teams are believed to be interested in him, with the Daily Mirror linking the Ivorian to Middlesbrough, Southampton, and Sunderland, as well as the Whites.

Diallo could be a match-winner

The 21-year-old would be a game-changer at this level if he did leave for a Championship club, but Leeds could offer him the chance to operate in the side as either a right-winger or attacking-midfielder, much like how Brooks would have been utilised at Elland Road.

Playing behind the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Antony in the pecking order may see his minutes continue to be a problem for a player in desperate need for regular game time at a crucial period in his development, with Diallo needing to fulfill his potential.

He cost his current club up to £37 million with potential add-ons in January 2021, but has played his best football out on loan, which will hopefully see them complete a deal for the youngster on deadline day. He was electric in transition for Sunderland last season, inspiring their play-off push, and could bring more of the same for Farke's side.

If Leeds are serious about a move, now is the time to do it, and they could convince their bitter rivals that he will be a key player in an automatic promotion chasing side, as opposed to the other linked clubs lower down the league and vying for play-off spots.

Diallo has not asked for a move to Sunderland at this point, despite Michael Beale's side being linked most prominently, according to a recent update from Fabrizio Romano, and he is keen to fight for his place at Old Trafford; but, plenty can change on deadline day, and Leeds should push for the winger in the last hours of the window.