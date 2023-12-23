Highlights Leo Hjelde's career with Leeds United may be over in January due to lack of game time.

A loan move may be the best option for Hjelde to leave Leeds, as a permanent transfer may be too costly for potential buyers.

With potential interest in Hjelde from clubs like Lincoln City, a temporary deal could be a viable option for Leeds to get him off the books.

Ex-Celtic defender Leo Hjelde looks like his career with Leeds United could be over in January, following a tough couple of years with the Yorkshire club.

Leeds look to have no other option than to let him go, with his contract expiry in 18 months forcing the club into action about Hjelde's transfer away from Elland Road.

Having only played once for Leeds this season so far, the left back will have to look further afield if he is to kick on in his career, with the 20-year-old desperate for game time to earn a place in the Norwegian National Team.

Leo Hjelde at Leeds United

Hjelde was signed by Leeds United in August 2021, while the club were in the Premier League. The Norwegian defender was only 18-years-old when he signed for Leeds, being seen as a player that could spend the next decade or more with the club.

However, it quickly became clear that he simply wasn't the right fit for the team.

Under then-manager Marco Bielsa, Hjelde only played twice in the Premier League for Leeds. The following year, he was loaned out to Rotherham United, where he managed just 13 games for the side that finished 19th in the Championship, avoiding relegation back to League One.

With Leeds United's relegation back into the Football League last season, Hjelde had his best chance yet to cement his place in the starting eleven this season. However, it did not quite go as planned. The only match he's started this season was the 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on the opening day. Leeds were 2-0 down at half-time when Hjelde was replaced by Sam Byram, and he watched as his replacement helped inspire the club to a dramatic comeback.

Since then, Hjelde has been on the periphery of the Leeds team, with Byram being chosen as the starting left back since that opening game. Junior Firpo has also made more appearances at full back, when he's been fit. In terms of the EFL Cup, it was a similar story for Hjelde as he was hooked at half-time of Leeds' win over Shrewsbury Town, before they were knocked out by Salford City in the second-round; an appearance against Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round feels Hjelde's most likely route to game-time, if he is, indeed, still with the club in early January.

Leo Hjelde stats in England Competition Appearances Premier League 2 Championship 14 (13 on loan at Rotherham) FA Cup 1 EFL Cup 4 EFL Trophy 2

Leo Hjelde must leave Leeds United

It seems like the only option for Hjelde to kick-start his career is to find a way out of Leeds. Manager Daniel Farke has only picked him in six squads in all competitions, clearly showing that he does not rate the versatile defender as the quality of Leeds at the moment.

At 20-years-old, game time is one of the most important things a player needs to kick on. Hjelde clearly has talent, as he has picked up 15 caps for Norway's under-21 team in such a short space of time. An international player like himself would be an obvious pick-up for many different clubs, although if Leeds demand a transfer fee for the left back, options may be limited.

With an estimated market value north of £1m, Many Championship clubs would balk at the idea of paying that much money for a defender with less than 20 league appearances in the past two seasons.

Another loan would be best for Hjelde

With many clubs struggling to meet transfer spending rules in the last few years, a loan move may be the only option if Hjelde is desperate to leave Leeds.

With the Whites likely to request a hefty fee for his services, a permanent move seems off the table, with some clubs surely interested in taking him on loan for six months in January.

With Lincoln City announcing the appointment of former Leeds coach, Michael Skubala, interest in the player could be a possibility.

Hjelde signed a four-year deal with Leeds when he joined the club in the summer of 2021. With his contract up in 2025, Leeds will want to cash in if there's no future for the Norwegian at Elland Road. That will be their first aim with him in January, but failing that, getting him off the books on a temporary deal feels like another viable option.