Highlights Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell may leave on loan, leaving a gap at centre-back.

Peterborough United's Ronnie Edwards could be a suitable replacement for Cresswell.

Edwards is a strong and composed defender, well-suited to Leeds' style of play and available at an affordable price.

Charlie Cresswell is struggling for minutes with Leeds United this season, and could be set for a January departure from the club.

That would leave them short at centre-back, and Peterborough United's Ronnie Edwards could be the perfect replacement at the heart of Leeds' defence for Cresswell.

Cresswell spent last season out on loan with fellow Championship outfit Millwall, where he developed well and played 30 times at The Den, but had his campaign cut short after fracturing his eye socket late on in the season.

The 21-year-old may have been hoping to be afforded more opportunities with Leeds this season since relegation to the Championship but has struggled to break into Daniel Farke's plans.

The Whites have looked less defensively sound when having to call upon Liam Cooper or Cresswell to fill in for Pascal Struijk or Joe Rodon at the heart of their defence. That pair have formed a formidable partnership, with Cresswell less suited to Farke's style of play than the others.

Cresswell has started just one Championship game and two EFL Cup ties. His last game time came in the 101st minute of the 1-0 win over QPR on October 4th. He has played a little over 300 minutes so far this season for the club.

He penned a new deal in August to keep him tied down at Elland Road until 2027, but the question remains to be asked in January about what the future in West Yorkshire holds for him. The academy graduate may be best served by heading out on loan to play regularly and develop further.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Who should Leeds sign if Charlie Cresswell departs on loan?

Leeds are reportedly in the race for the signature of Hammarby’s 21-year-old centre-back Nathaniel Adjei, with Celtic and Rangers also keen on the young defender.

Dutch outlet Voebtal Krant are reporting that the Whites are one of a number of Championship clubs that are looking to sign the centre-back in the January window, including Preston, Middlesbrough, QPR, and Sunderland. It is claimed that a deal to sign the 21-year-old would cost around €3-4million, which equates to around £2.6 - £3.5million.

Those emerging links are evidence that Leeds could be in the market for a central defender in January, with Adjei one option, but another could be Edwards of League One side Peterborough.

Their chairman Darragh MacAnthony spoke on the Hard Truth podcast in September and confirmed he would likely be sold in January, too.

He has claimed that the club is not looking for a massively unrealistic fee for Edwards and believes that a deal will be completed. He said: "I’m not asking for £6 million, £8 million, [or] £10 million [for Ronnie Edwards]," said MacAnthony, via Rangers News.

"I’m being realistic, as we are a League One club. If we were in the Championship, I’d ask for a bit more.

"I just want a fair fee with some decent add-ons, and we will get it in January."

The League One side had interest from multiple clubs in recent months and throughout the summer, including Scottish giants Rangers, as well as Europa Conference League winners West Ham.

The Hammers made a late bid to sign the youngster in the final days of the transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise.

How good is Ronnie Edwards?

The centre-back has cemented himself as a key part of the League One outfit, breaking into the senior squad at the age of just 18. Edwards made his debut for Peterborough at just 17, playing in a 1-1 draw with MK Dons in December 2020.

The 20-year-old has also featured regularly for the England U-19 and U-20 sides, but has been virtually ever-present for Posh in the third tier, making 21 appearances in all competitions and scoring once against Carlisle United.

Edwards is a strong defensive dueller, as well as a confident and composed player in possession, whilst also being comfortable at either right or left-sided centre-back. He has more recovery speed and athleticism than Cresswell, despite being weaker in the air.

He is more suited to Farke's front-footed style of play, and would upgrade Leeds' back up options should Cresswell look to move on. Liam Cooper also lacks the mobility and ball-playing qualities required, meaning Edwards could be called upon in either of Rodon or Struijk's roles.

Given that he is available and affordable, and a player who is in need of making the step up to the second tier, Leeds ought to make him a high priority for their progressive playing style in building the ball up from the back if they move Cresswell elsewhere.